Braves move AJ Smith-Shawver to 60-day IL after apparent elbow injury

After getting hit by batted ball, Smith-Shawver sustains arm injury vs. Phillies
By AJC Sports
57 minutes ago

The Braves will be without AJ Smith-Shawver for an extended period.

The team placed the starting pitcher on the 60-day injured list after he was injured in the third inning of Thursday’s first game of a doubleheader at Philadelphia.

Smith-Shawver had an elbow issue — which the team termed a “right elbow strain” — but the injury is likely more serious.

“Doesn’t look good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game.

Before Smith-Shawver’s exit, he was hit on his right leg by a comebacker off the bat of the Phillies’ Bryson Stott. After a visit from Snitker and assistant athletic trainer Jeff Stevenson, Smith-Shawver took a few warm-up pitches but he later exited the game after his throwing mechanics looked to be off.

Television replays appeared to catch Smith-Shawver saying that he knew something was wrong.

“Yeah, he did,” Snitker said. “He said, ‘I felt it pop on a pitch to Turner.’ I didn’t know if he meant his elbow or I thought maybe his Achilles or his foot was bothering him. When I heard that, it was like, ‘Well, you’re done.’”

Smith-Shawver, 22, is 3-2 this season in nine starts with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 44.1 innings.

In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled left-handed pitcher Dylan Dodd.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

