What was your favorite show during Superstation-era Braves rain delays?

“Andy Griffith” is a no-doubter, but I was particularly fond of this one that was just … crazy car chases? I think?

I can’t remember the name and can’t find it anywhere. Am I making this up? Please help.

TODAY’S MATCHUPS

Anyway … Braves-Phillies got rained out up in Pennsylvania yesterday. So they’re playing two today. Huzzah.

📺 How to watch: Game 1 starts at 1:05 p.m., with Game 2 at 6:45 p.m. Both on FanDuel Sports.

⚾ The pitching matchups: We’re looking at AJ Smith-Shawver (3-2, 3.67) vs. Zack Wheeler (6-1, 2.42) this afternoon.

Chris Sale (2-3, 3.36) and Cristopher Sánchez (4-1, 3.17) start the nightcap.

⭐ Stars sit: The Phillies’ Bryce Harper isn’t in the lineup for Game 1 after a Spencer Strider pitch hit him in the elbow Tuesday. The Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. is sitting out the first game as well.

💪 Extra help: The doubleheader means both teams will have a 27th man available. Atlanta summoned reliever Dylan Dodd.

ON THE MONEY?

Credit: Colin Hubbard/AP Credit: Colin Hubbard/AP

How inconsistent (being kind!) has the Braves offense been?

Per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, Atlanta pitchers have accumulated a 2.85 ERA since May 4 — the fourth-best mark in baseball.

The team is just 11-10 in that span.

Culprits abound. But since Ozzie Albies is currently on an 12-game hitting streak and Matt Olson has picked it up a bit too, we’re focusing on one guy today.

Money Mike.

Center fielder Michael Harris II has perhaps had the strangest season of all at the plate.

📈 His 31 RBIs lead the team (Olson and Austin Riley have 29 and 28, respectively).

📈 But his OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of .587 was, as of last night, the 11th worst among all major league qualifiers.

📈 He hasn’t recorded a multihit game since May 12. He hasn’t homered in about five weeks.

His defense, of course, remains spectacular.

And I suppose I don’t have a point here as much as a question: What is Michael Harris?

Is he the 2022 Rookie of the Year winner who hit .297 with 19 homers and 20 stolen bases in roughly 70% of a season? Or is he something closer to what we’re seeing now?

Injuries have certainly played a role. And I’ve made it pretty clear that I love the guy’s swagger.

But the last three years have all begun with folks wondering if it would be the one when Harris finally, truly broke out. And none of them (so far) have been.

So consider this a vibe check: Where’s your fan-o-meter when it comes to Mr. Harris from Henry County? Still confident his bat will come around, fearing a Francoeur falloff or somewhere in between?

Shoot me an email and let me know.

ODD THINGS TO TYPE

Check out this video of Rockies shortstop Orlando Arcia hitting a blooper over the head of Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Arcia went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles in his Colorado debut, which came about a week after the Braves released him. He reportedly chose to sign with the historically bad Rockies rather than take a minor league deal with the Yankees or Mets.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Credit: Frank Niemer/AJC file photo Credit: Frank Niemer/AJC file photo

Today in 1994, the Braves traded Deion Sanders to the Reds in exchange for outfielder Roberto Kelly and minor leaguer Roger Etheridge.

“Hey, that’s John Schuerholz,” Sanders at the time, calling out the legendary Atlanta general manager. “You know how Schuerholz is; you know he’s getting back at me. Schuerholz has never been straight with me.”

Kelly played in Atlanta for one season, and Etheridge never made it to the big leagues.

THAT’S NICE OF THEM

Major League Baseball says it will donate more than $4 million toward community initiatives around Atlanta ahead of July’s All-Star game at Truist Park.

Projects include field renovations at Cobb County’s Rhyne Park and Rockdale County’s A.R. “Gus” Boys & Girls Club, plus a community garden in southeast Atlanta. More details here.

🥎 Semi-related: MLB also announced an investment in Athletes United, the professional softball league launching next month. Expect plenty of marketing during the ATL’s All-Star festivities.

Until next time.