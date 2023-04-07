Monthly Alive in Roswell festival kicks off April 20

It’s free, it’s family friendly, and it will happen every month through October. The Alive in Roswell festival, which kicks off April 20.
Vendors, food trucks and musicians will make their way to both Canton Street and the Roswell Antique and Interiors lot on the third Thursday of each month through October.
Bringing the kids? Face painters and balloon artists will be at both venues to entertain the young ones.
Do your “kids” have four legs and fur? Bring them, too. Just make sure you keep them on a leash while there.
To make the monthly events safe for everyone, parts of some roads will be closed to vehicles. The portion of Canton Street from Highway 9/Magnolia Street to Norcross Street will close at 5 p.m.
In order for vendors to set up, these streets will close at these times:
- Elizabeth Way (2 p.m.)
- Webb Entrance to Antique lot (2 p.m.)
- Antique and Interiors lot (3:30 p.m.)
- Webb Street (3:30 p.m.)
Don’t fret parking, though. Free parking will be available at Roswell City Hall and Woodstock Park, with a free trolley service to the event. The only downside to the trolley, however, is your fur babies can’t ride it.
These monthly festivals are hosted by the city of Roswell and sponsored by Gate City Brewing Co. and Top Job Beverage & Events
