BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Manhattan DA holds news conference after former President Donald Trump’s arraignment
X

Is Himalayan sea salt a healthy alternative?

Pulse
By Marty Velasco Hames, Mayo Clinic News Network
25 minutes ago

Consuming too much salt can lead to serious health conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke.

Many consumers are turning to Himalayan sea salt, which can now be found in almost any grocery store. Claims are Himalayan salt and other sea salts are a healthier alternative than regular table salt.

ExploreWHO: Massive efforts needed to reduce salt intake and protect lives

Are the claims true?

Before you stock up on Himalayan sea salt, however, there are some things you should know according to Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist.

Himalayan sea salt often comes in pinkish-colored crystals along with claims it contains special healing properties. But Fernandes said when compared to regular table salt, Himalayan sea salt is basically the same thing.

“Salt is sodium chloride, and Himalayan salt, pink salt, rock salt or sea salt, all of these are also sodium chloride,” Fernandes said.

ExploreNew FDA guidelines aim to reduce salt in American foods

The American Heart Association recommends healthy adults consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium chloride per day. That is the equivalent of about one teaspoon of regular table salt.

“One teaspoon of rock salt, sea salt or Himalayan salt has 2,200 milligrams, so they’re very close. So it is important not to overuse those,” Fernandes said.

Himalayan sea salt has a slight amount of minerals, which can give it a pink hue. However, Dr. Fernandes believes the healthiest choice is to limit your sodium intake altogether.

“Salt increases our blood pressure and high blood pressure is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and other vascular problems, like stroke, for example,” says Dr. Fernandes. “What we tell patients is salt is salt, it is all the same thing, so you have to be careful how you use them.”

About the Author

Marty Velasco Hames
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Chaotic scene cuts short Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-Trump rally in NYC2h ago

Credit: AP

Live updates: Donald Trump arraigned on 34 felony counts
12m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp vetoes bill requiring lawmaker approval for college tuition hikes
1h ago

Police: Man shot on Downtown Connector after turning down street racing attempt
5h ago

Police: Man shot on Downtown Connector after turning down street racing attempt
5h ago

Angela Davis returns City of Atlanta award in protest of training center
5h ago
The Latest

Georgia ranks very high among states with most STD cases
5h ago
New sensor could tell patients if they have COVID or the flu within seconds
8h ago
Analysis: Atlanta gets healthier; 2 other Georgia cities among 5 unhealthiest
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top