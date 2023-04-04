Is Himalayan sea salt a healthy alternative?

“Salt is sodium chloride, and Himalayan salt, pink salt, rock salt or sea salt, all of these are also sodium chloride,” Fernandes said.

The American Heart Association recommends healthy adults consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium chloride per day. That is the equivalent of about one teaspoon of regular table salt.

“One teaspoon of rock salt, sea salt or Himalayan salt has 2,200 milligrams, so they’re very close. So it is important not to overuse those,” Fernandes said.

Himalayan sea salt has a slight amount of minerals, which can give it a pink hue. However, Dr. Fernandes believes the healthiest choice is to limit your sodium intake altogether.

“Salt increases our blood pressure and high blood pressure is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and other vascular problems, like stroke, for example,” says Dr. Fernandes. “What we tell patients is salt is salt, it is all the same thing, so you have to be careful how you use them.”