Police: Savannah teacher killed after other driver flees ICE traffic stop

SAVANNAH ― A motorist fleeing from Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents attempting to conduct a traffic stop collided with another car Monday morning, killing a local schoolteacher. Oscar Vasquez Lopez, 38, faces vehicular homicide charges, according to the Chatham County Police Department. He was also cited for reckless driving, driving without a valid license and failure to obey a traffic control device. He was driving alone in his vehicle.

RELATED Watch: Metro Atlanta high school students lead walkouts against ICE Lopez’s car struck a vehicle driven by Linda Davis at the intersection of Whitefield Avenue and Truman Parkway, a limited-access highway that connects Savannah’s downtown to the city’s southern suburbs. According to a motorist who said she was traveling in the lane next to Davis, the schoolteacher had exited the parkway and was turning onto the local street when she was hit by Lopez. Davis taught at Hesse School, a K-8 public school located near the scene of the crash. She was the lone passenger in the car. This photo of Linda Davis was shared by Hesse K-8 School in Savannah. The Chatham County Police Department said Davis, a teacher at Hesse, was killed Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, after a driver fleeing an ICE traffic stop hit her vehicle. (Courtesy of Hesse K-8 School) A third vehicle was involved in the accident, but none of the passengers in that car suffered injury.

Lopez was initially transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is to be booked into the Chatham County jail upon his release.

Details of ICE’s involvement were not available at the time of publication. A statement from the Chatham County Police Department said the local law enforcement agency was not involved in — or aware of — the ICE operation or the pursuit until after the crash. RELATED Georgia Army veteran deported by ICE after 50 years in U.S. It is unclear if other local or state law enforcement agencies were coordinating with federal agents in the operation. By law, ICE cannot stop cars for traffic violations. Instead, immigration agents may only pull over cars if they have a warrant or a reasonable suspicion that the driver or passengers are in the country illegally. That restriction is why ICE often partners with local or state police for operations. In addition, a 2024 law passed by the Georgia General Assembly requires local law enforcement to contact ICE when an immigrant in the country without authorization is booked into county jails, including over traffic violations. The Chatham County Police Department teamed with ICE last June in arresting immigrants suspected of being in the country without legal permission, with federal agents riding along for at least two traffic stops that resulted in multiple arrests. ICE had requested the local department’s help in the operation, conducted near a majority-Hispanic mobile home park outside Savannah. RELATED ‘Easy money’: How ICE teamed up with police to arrest immigrants in Savannah A spokesperson for the police department labeled those instances as isolated and said that June day marked the only time ICE agents have ridden along with Chatham County Police Department patrol units.

“The Chatham County Police Department does not have a formal partnership with ICE/Homeland Security, nor do we make it a practice to have ICE agents ride as passengers in patrol vehicles,” the spokesperson, Betsy Nolen, said in a statement. The local police department did not immediately share Lopez’s citizenship or immigration status. The teacher killed in Monday’s crash, Davis, was mourned by her colleagues as a “beloved member of our school family.” Davis was a special education teacher at the school and had worked for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System since the 2022-2023 school year. School was not in session Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday. Hesse’s principal, Alonna McMullen, said grief counselors would be on site to support students and staff once classes resume Tuesday. Davis was likewise on the mind of Savannah resident Kate Oakley, who said she was driving the vehicle in the lane next to Davis. Oakley is eight months pregnant and was driving with her 3-year-old toddler strapped into the rear seat directly behind her at the time of the accident.