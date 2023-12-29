Explore Soldier returns from Middle East to surprise nurse mom for the holidays

One of the most popular remote nursing job boards going into 2024 is Nurse Fern. Founded by a former critical care nurse, Emma, Nurse Fern is specifically curated for nurses looking to work away from the bedside.

“I’ve been there,” Emma said on her company’s website. “I know what it is like to sit in my car not wanting to go to work. I know how caregiver guilt can be weaponized at work. That’s why Nurse Fern got started. I wanted to help nurses find remote work. Yes, real nurses can work from home. You can continue to help patients and make a difference while escaping the overwhelm, the guilt, and the exhaustion.”

Another popular work-from-home nurse job board is The Remote Nurse. Specializing in remote telehealth jobs for nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, The Remote Nurse offers hundreds of open positions perfect for working nurses.

The growing popularity of remote nurse work means that job boards specifically curated for the budding career path will likely grow more common in time. After all, it’s a growing profession with a lot to offer.

“I wanted to work remotely because your girl was burned out,” Benjamin told Nurse.org. “Now, I love taking care of patients. I love being in the thick of things. And many times I love the thrill that comes and unpredictability that comes with the ER and ICU. Call me crazy, but I love it. I operate really well under pressure, but that has been a joy and I’ve loved being able to accomplish it and achieve that and do my best, but your girl wants a break. I want a break. And so I landed a family nurse practitioner remote position, and I love it.”