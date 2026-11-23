Politically Georgia After historic gains, Charlie Bailey seeks another term as Democratic Party chair Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Share Democratic Party of Georgia chair Charlie Bailey, seen here in May 2025. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Sean Hannity joins scrutiny of Georgia Democrats’ transition teams.

Laura Murvartian’s journey to the state Senate.

Buddy Carter reflects on painful U.S. Senate loss, looks ahead. Making it last Charlie Bailey picked a good time to seek another term as chair of Georgia’s Democratic Party. Bailey announced his reelection bid Sunday night, just weeks after Democrats swept every statewide office and flipped the state House. His announcement was part victory lap, part warning to Republicans that Democrats intend to hold on to their gains. In a letter to party leaders, Bailey touted the operation he helped build after taking over in 2025. He said the party raised $21 million, knocked on 575,000 doors and made 2.7 million calls to voters.

It also poured $2.1 million directly into state legislative contests, helping Democrats capture seats once considered safely Republican. “As long as I’m Chair, these Republicans are going to have to crawl over broken glass to try to take back the seats we won this year,” he wrote.

Bailey also joined today’s “Politically Georgia” podcast for a look behind the Democratic rout and what’s ahead. He described how the party transformed its once-struggling operation into a full-time political machine, complete with an opposition research arm and an aggressive strategy to compete in Republican territory.

Now comes a different challenge. Democrats have to make good on their promises and make the case that this year’s political upheaval was more than just an indictment of President Donald Trump.

“I want these wins to be the start of a new Georgia that lasts, backed by a DPG that delivers for our candidates and our voters year after year and helps the Democrats we elect deliver for Georgians,” he wrote. Things to know The Rev. Jeff Hood, a death row minister who has witnessed more than a dozen executions, wrote a letter to Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms urging her to help end capital punishment in Georgia. (Courtesy photo) Good morning! The runoff election for state House District 151 is in eight days. Georgia’s legislative session begins in 49 days. Here are three things to know for today:

When state lawmakers return in January, rural Georgia may have less clout under the Gold Dome than at any point in modern state history, Greg Bluestein reports.

Former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard could face up to 20 days in jail after a courtroom argument with a DeKalb County judge ended in Howard being temporarily handcuffed and placed inside a courthouse holding cell, Rosie Manins reports.

The Rev. Jeff Hood, who has ministered to multiple death row inmates, wrote a letter to Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms asking her to do everything in her power to halt executions, Shaddi Abusaid reports. Transition backlash Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms announces new members of her transition team earlier this month. (Greg Bluestein/AJC) The far-right reaction to Georgia’s incoming Democratic leadership has gone national, with Fox News host Sean Hannity joining conservative influencers scrutinizing the racial makeup of their transition teams.

Hannity shared footage of Secretary of State-elect Penny Brown Reynolds declaring that her team’s diversity was intentional, while conservative commentator Benny Johnson claimed the people standing behind her were “99% black.” The End Wokeness account, meanwhile, targeted Bottoms, circulating a photograph of her surrounded largely by Black members of her transition team.

There’s a problem with those attacks: The photographs capture only the people who attended the Capitol announcements, not the full transition teams. Many members, particularly those from rural Georgia, weren’t there. Reynolds’ team alone includes more than 120 people from across the state. Bottoms also has an extensive list. Both Democrats have recruited Republicans and apolitical types. Reynolds tapped Ryan Germany, a former top lawyer for Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, while Bottoms enlisted GOP officials and prominent business leaders.

One unexpected voice pushed back: Vernon Jones, the former Democratic lawmaker turned Trump loyalist, who pointed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s Jekyll Island Authority appointments to question the criticism on social media. “Now you want to look at race when you don’t like the shoe being on the other foot. Hmmmm!” Jones wrote. Giving back Democrat Laura Murvartian, seen here campaigning for a state House seat in 2024. Murvartian would lose that race, but she won a seat in the state Senate in November. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC) Laura Murvartian came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 8. Her family overstayed their tourist visa, putting them at risk of deportation for the next 12 years. But Republican President Ronald Reagan changed her life. In 1986, he signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act, offering her family a path to residency. She got a green card and became a citizen. In January, she will be one of 44 new members of the state Legislature.

“That was the first time I felt the power of politics,” she said of the immigration law. “It changed our lives.” Murvartian studied political science in college and got a master’s in public policy. She got active in politics in 2008, campaigning for Hillary Clinton in South Carolina. She ran for office in 2024, losing to Republican state Rep Scott Hilton. This year, she defeated Republican state Sen. Shawn Still. Running for office is exhausting, especially in battleground districts with lots of attention. But Murvartian said for her, the choice was easy. “I have to do my part. This country has been so good to me and my parents. We have thrived. Our entire family has thrived,” she said. “And I do feel an obligation to give back.” She wants to focus on public education, including making sure “teachers are getting paid appropriately.” And she wants to explore ways to help people who lost their health insurance after Congress did not extend federal subsidies last year.

But first, Murvartian says she’ll be focused on building the relationships necessary to make those policy goals happen. “You can’t just come in with the agenda first without the relationships or without knowing how it really works,” she said. Listen up Charlie Bailey, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, seen here during an election night watch party earlier this month. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast Bailey joins the show to explain the strategy behind the party’s victories and what Democrats must do to hold on to their newfound power. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Buddy’s reflections Buddy Carter greets supporters while watching primary results roll in during his watch party in Sandy Springs in May. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC) In a Thanksgiving message to constituents, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter kept it real on the emotional toll that an unsuccessful run for the U.S. Senate took. “It was the first time I had ever lost an election, and I’ll tell you what, it was devastating,” he wrote. “I moped around for months until one day I realized just how blessed I am and how much I have to be thankful for.” Carter failed to advance to the runoff for the Republican nomination in the U.S. Senate race. Fellow U.S. Rep. Mike Collins became the nominee, only to lose badly to incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.

Carter said the loss in the GOP primary “still stings as much as ever,” but he has decided to move on and focus on the positive. He will be stepping away from Congress in January after serving six terms. Carter has said he would like to remain active in politics and is rumored to be considering another Senate run in 2028. His successor, Rep.-elect Jim Kingston, will be sworn in on Jan. 3. Today in Washington Trump will speak from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The House and Senate are out this week. Shoutout Belated birthday: Anna Girzone, director of scheduling for Lt. Gov.-elect Josh McLaurin (was Friday).