Politics New secretary of state vows to ‘take politics out’ of Georgia elections But Democrat Penny Brown Reynolds signaled support to roll back elements of the Republican-led 2021 voting overhaul law. Share Penny Brown Reynolds, secretary of state-elect, speaks during her transition press conference at the Georgia State Capitol, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

After years of attacks on Georgia’s elections fueled by President Donald Trump and his allies, incoming Democratic Secretary of State-elect Penny Brown Reynolds pledged “to take the politics out of voting.” “The administration of our elections must be guided by the law in fairness and transparency and professionalism, not a partisan advantage or political pressure,” she said Thursday at the State Capitol. At the same time, Reynolds criticized Republican-led changes to Georgia’s election laws after Trump’s 2020 loss and said she’d back Democratic lawmakers working to undo parts of the legislation. Reynolds campaigned on expanding access to the ballot and on Thursday signaled support for rolling back parts of a 2021 elections overhaul passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, where voting legislation often sparks heated debates.

Georgia’s secretary of state has been a political lightning rod since 2020. Reynolds’ goal to depoliticize the system may be easier said than done. Related Story Georgia’s incoming secretary of state takes over a lightning rod role November 5, 2026 Reynolds is one of a slate of Democrats voters swept to victory in this month’s midterm election. As she prepares to take office, she is tapping a slate of political veterans and even an ally of outgoing Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to help her transition into office. Among them are Roy Barnes, the state’s last Democratic governor, and David Worley, a former chair of the Georgia Democratic Party and former State Election Board member.

Penny Brown Reynolds, secretary of state-elect, speaks during her transition press conference at the Georgia State Capitol, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. Her transition team is standing behind her. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The group also includes Ryan Germany, Raffensperger’s former general counsel, who was present during the phone call when President Donald Trump tried to pressure Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his 2020 loss in the state.

Reynolds’ team offers a first glimpse of how she will approach an office that was once a relatively low-profile job. Since 2020, the role has grown into a politically fraught position after Raffensperger was cast into the national spotlight for resisting Trump’s pressure tactics. Raffensperger’s actions that year defined his tenure. The lame duck secretary has been cast as a pariah among Republicans’ MAGA base, many of whom decry his actions before and after the contentious vote. For Reynolds, it creates a unique challenge — balancing priorities she campaigned on, like expanding ballot access to keep the trust of her supporters, while restoring it among those who already lack confidence in the state’s elections.

Polling by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution released in October showed nearly one in four voters lack confidence that elections will be conducted fairly and accurately. “We cannot go with the propaganda that if we give access, we are somehow compromising security,” she said Thursday. “They’re not mutually exclusive — in fact we can have both.”

Decisions over voting system loom Reynolds also signaled her support for “rolling back” elements of a sweeping 2021 elections law passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly that restricted the use of absentee ballot drop boxes, empowered the State Election Board to replace any county’s “underperforming” elections board and more in a sweeping elections overhaul law. “Senate Bill 202 restricted voter access, it did it because we had a party that, rather than try to earn votes, they tried to eliminate votes,” she said. “I will always follow the law because that’s what I have to do, but I believe that there is a new day in Georgia and that the voters have spoken.” Included in Reynolds’ transition team is former Secretary of State Cathy Cox, the state’s last Democratic election chief who oversaw the rollout of Georgia’s first statewide electronic voting system, which lacked paper ballots, in 2002.

Similarly, Reynolds could soon oversee the implementation of a new statewide voting system to replace the current touchscreen voting system, which has been at the center of false election conspiracies of foreign interference and vote flipping. Experts say there’s no indication of tampering in 2020 or since. However, security experts have identified flaws in machines, and the state hasn’t implemented security upgrades in the system since purchasing the equipment.

Claims of machine manipulation and concerns over security flaws fueled a move in the state Legislature to ditch the voting system and do away with QR codes on ballots used by scanners to count votes in Georgia. Related Story Georgia lawmakers punt fight over voting machines to 2028 June 25, 2026 Lawmakers passed legislation in 2024 barring the state from QR code vote counting by July 2026. That date was pushed back further to Jan. 1, 2028, during a special session this summer. Republican lawmakers want to overhaul the system in time for the 2028 election, but under new Democratic leadership, it’s unclear whether they intend to chart the same course. Taking the reins from Raffensperger will pose other challenges. Reynolds inherits a dysfunctional relationship with the Republican-controlled State Election Board. Reynolds said Thursday that she supports reinstating the secretary of state as the board’s chairperson after the Legislature removed the secretary as the chair of the board in 2021 and later removed him from the board entirely in 2024. Raffensperger has also signaled his support for reinstating the secretary. “I think elections have consequences, and they know that,” Reynolds said. “And so, things will change. I believe that.”