Politically Georgia A look at who fueled Bottoms’ multimillion-dollar late fundraising push Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Share Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, seen here suring a campaign rally at Cobb County Convention Center last month. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Test your knowledge with our news quiz.

Nikki Porcher taps Michael Thurmond to lead her transition team.

Georgia Legislature’s freshman class doubles as Democrats make gains. Cash surge Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms waves at her midterm election watch party at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar for the AJC) As Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms’ political fortunes rose, so did the flood of campaign cash flowing her way. Our review of disclosures shows that roughly $10.1 million poured into her campaign and leadership committee in the closing stretch of her historic victory over Republican Rick Jackson. Reports filed since Oct. 20 show about $9.85 million in contributions to her leadership committee and another $301,000 directly to her campaign. The biggest checks came from Democratic heavyweights. The Democratic Governors Association pumped more than $5 million into her leadership committee, while billionaire Michael Bloomberg contributed $2.5 million and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker gave $1 million.

But the late donors also included an eclectic mix of celebrities, business executives and Georgia political figures. Legendary entertainer Barbra Streisand, actress Kerry Washington, former NFL star Takeo Spikes, philanthropist Stephanie Blank and former U.S. Rep. Kwanza Hall were among those who contributed directly to her campaign. Her leadership committee drew contributions from former Attorney General Thurbert Baker, former U.S. Rep. Buddy Darden, pastor Jamal Bryant, onetime Atlanta mayoral candidate Peter Aman and media mogul Byron Allen. The influx was still a fraction of the more than $200 million Jackson spent trying to win the Governor’s Mansion. But it shows how donors rallied behind Bottoms in what was then seen as a tight race.

Friday news quiz Penny Brown Reynolds, secretary of state-elect, speaks during an election night watch party on Tuesday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Good morning! How closely did you follow the news this week? Find out by taking our quiz. You’ll find the answers at the end of the newsletter.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff won reelection on Tuesday. What Georgia County had the largest swing toward Ossoff compared to the 2024 presidential election? A) Quitman.

B) Fayette.

C) Baldwin.

D) Whitfield. The Georgia Legislature passed a law in 2025 aimed at reducing large jury awards. What company was the first to successfully appeal a jury verdict under the new law? A) Home Depot.

B) Walmart.

C) PetSmart.

D) Chick-fil-A. Democrats won every statewide constitutional executive office on Tuesday. Who is in line to be the highest-ranking Republican in Georgia’s state government next year? A) Senate President Pro Tempore Larry Walker III.

B) House Speaker Jon Burns.

C) Senate Majority Leader Jason Anavitarte.

D) House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration.

Democrats won control of several government entities on Tuesday. What entity will Republicans still control next year? A) Georgia House.

B) Georgia Senate.

C) Public Service Commission.

D) Cobb County Board of Education. Familiar face Nikki Porcher, labor commissioner-elect, speaks during the Jon Ossoff for Senate campaign election night watch party on Tuesday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Georgia Labor Commissioner-elect Nikki Porcher is turning to a familiar name to help her take the reins of the agency. Two days after becoming the first Black woman elected to the post, Porcher tapped former Labor Commissioner Michael Thurmond to chair her transition team. Thurmond led the agency from 1999 to 2011 and was the last Democrat elected to the job before Porcher’s victory. “Commissioner Thurmond has led this very department. He knows what has worked, what hasn’t, and what it takes to build an agency that puts people first,” Porcher said.

New people The Georgia Capitol dome is seen through the windows of the Nathan Deal Judicial Center in June. (Jason Getz/AJC) There are 236 seats in the Georgia Legislature, and all of them are up for election every two years. Turnover is part of the game. Two years ago, there were 22 new members elected to the Legislature. This year? It’s 45 (not including the four current House members who were elected to the Senate). Of those, 35 are Democrats. That includes 16 Democrats who defeated Republican incumbents. We’ll take a closer look at this freshman class over the next few weeks leading up to the start of the legislative session. Here they are: New Democrats in the Senate: Kevin Abel, Edward Brown, Darcy Castro, Larry Johnson, Eric W. Lee Sr., Laura Murvartian and Scott Tippetts.

New Republicans in the Senate: Marc McMain and David Sykes. New Democrats in the House: Rahim Asani, Renita Duncan, Marquese Averett, Danielle Bell, Stephanie Burgess, Kenn Collier, Adam Cleveland, David Dillie, Juan Estrada, Beth Fuller, MiQuan Green, Karla Daniels Hooper, Bentley Hudgins, Harry James, Michelle Kang, Elisa Lassiter, Chris Luchey, Farooq Mughal, Elsie Cason Napier, Mathewos Samson, Timoria McQueen Saba, Orlando Scott, Jyot Singh, Kim Thomas Smith, Scott Soracco, Cynthia Starke-Jones and Mishael White. New Republicans in the House: Bradley B. Anderson, Gary Black Jr., Josh Clark, Chris Dockery, Mack “Dutch” Guest IV, Brett Mauldin, Jack Miller, Trey Sheppard and Melissa Stuckey. Listen up The “Politically Georgia” podcast is off today. We’ll be back Monday. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. New member orientation U.S. Rep. Jasmine Clark, seen here at the Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon in Athens in August. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The four new members of Georgia’s congressional delegation will head to Washington this weekend to begin a 10-day orientation. U.S. Reps. Jasmine Clark, John Cowan, Houston Gaines and Jim Kingston will get a crash course on setting up their offices and hiring staff, take official photos and participate in the freshman lottery to determine the order they get to pick out office space. Sometime next week, Cowan, Gaines and Kingston will also huddle with the rest of the House Republicans to vote on who will be in leadership roles as the GOP moves to minority status.

Clark and other Democrats will eventually have an election, too. But there is much less intrigue on that side with most of the leadership already in place and Hakeem Jeffries of New York in line to become the first Black man to be House speaker. Today in Washington President Donald Trump will participate in a Diwali celebration at the White House then travel to Florida where he will speak at a technology conference at the Kennedy Space Center.

The House and Senate return on Monday. Shoutouts U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, is seen during a House Energy and Commerce hearing on budget reconciliation in Washington in 2025. (Nathan Posner for the AJC) Today’s birthdays: State Rep. Karen Mathiak, R-Griffin.

State Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville.

Niles Francis, author of Peach State Politics newsletter.