Politics Keisha Lance Bottoms reports $23M fundraising surge in governor’s race The late infusion from national Democrats and wealthy donors helps narrow Rick Jackson’s enormous financial edge. Share Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a campaign rally at Cobb County Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 31 minutes ago

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms has raised $23.2 million since the beginning of August as she scrambles to keep up with billionaire Republican Rick Jackson and his massive financial edge in Georgia’s race for governor. The haul, revealed Thursday by her campaign ahead of next week’s deadline to file campaign finance reports, is nearly three times what she raised during her entire campaign through the end of July. The campaign did not say how much money it has on hand, a figure that will be available once Bottoms files her financial disclosure report. It marks a dramatic turnaround for the former Atlanta mayor, who has struggled to keep pace with Jackson’s unprecedented spending and faced pressure to step up her fundraising operation.

The biggest boost came from the Democratic Governors Association, which has contributed $11.5 million to her bid. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg also donated at least $1 million. And more help is on the way. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a billionaire and potential 2028 presidential contender, also chipped in another $1 million after the Oct. 20 deadline. It comes at a crucial moment for Democrats hoping to capture the governor’s office for the first time since Roy Barnes’ 2002 defeat. Bottoms’ campaign has been vastly outspent by Jackson, who has used his personal wealth to pay for much of his own bid. Jackson — whose business interests span healthcare, motion pictures and real estate, among other industries — has yet to disclose his latest fundraising figures. But he raised roughly $130 million across his campaign accounts through the end of July, most of it from his own fortune. Analysts estimate the Republican is on pace to spend roughly $200 million of his own money on the race.

Bottoms’ cash influx won’t close that gap. Jackson spent more than $108 million to win the Republican nomination alone, and he snapped up $87 million of airtime during the general election phase.