Politically Georgia Governor’s race accusations roil an already tense legislative session Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (left) and health care executive Rick Jackson are among the Republican candidates for governor. (Arvin Temkar and Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights The “Epstein amendment” heads to the state House.

TMZ vows to track U.S. lawmakers during their two-week recess.

Early voting begins in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District runoff.

Legislative blowback State Rep. Steven Sainz said his bipartisan measure to create a grant program that helps cover veterinary costs for retired law-enforcement K-9s has mysteriously stalled in the Senate since he endorsed gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson. (Natrice Miller/AJC) There’s always end-of-session political blood sport at the Capitol. But this year, the governor’s race is bleeding into the legislative process in unusually public ways. Two House Republicans backing billionaire Rick Jackson are now openly accusing Lt. Gov. Burt Jones of bottling up their bills in retaliation for endorsing his GOP rival in the race for governor — amplifying Jackson’s claim that lawmakers fear political blowback if they’re seen crossing the lieutenant governor. Jackson said last week in Winder that he has intentionally avoided pressing lawmakers for endorsements because he’s been told there have been reprisals for those who support him. Days later, Abby Kousouris of Atlanta News First reported he went further, telling a LaGrange crowd that more than a dozen lawmakers said they’re afraid to even be seen talking to him.

The charge lands amid an already tense session, with the House and Senate sparring over House Speaker Jon Burns’ literacy bill and a push by Jones’ allies to force Jackson’s business to give up roughly $1 billion in state contracts to stay in the race. It all comes to a head Thursday, when the 40-day session ends.

What makes this moment stand out is how openly some Republicans are willing to say it. In 2018, plenty of GOP House members quietly lined up behind Brian Kemp, but few publicly assailed then-Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle during the session for fear of retaliation. Not this time. State Rep. Steven Sainz said his bipartisan measure to create a grant program that helps cover veterinary costs for retired law-enforcement K-9s, which passed the House unanimously, has mysteriously stalled in the Senate since he endorsed Jackson. He also said a separate sex offender measure he sponsored, which passed the House unanimously last year, is in Senate purgatory. He urged Jones to move forward. “There’s never a wrong time to do the right thing,” Sainz said. “If he wants to put politics over policy, that’s up to him.” State Rep. Brent Cox made a similar complaint. The Dawsonville Republican says his proposal to protect high school athletes from predatory name, image and likeness contracts was effectively frozen after he backed Jackson.

He said lawmakers are being “pressured to surrender their honor at the feet of one’s ambition.” “For what gain? There is a better way, Georgia — service before power — and I am thankful Rick Jackson is running for governor," Cox added. Jones’ allies dismissed the claims as political theater, noting that bills sponsored by Sainz and Cox have continued to move through the Senate. So have bills from GOP legislators who are allies with Attorney General Chris Carr, another candidate for governor. Jones’ spokeswoman, Kayla Lott, said the lieutenant governor remains focused on legislating, not campaign shenanigans. “While these representatives are busy chasing headlines, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is focused on what actually matters — getting things done for Georgians and respecting the office he serves,” she said.

Things to know Protesters gather at the state Capitol on Saturday. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC) Good morning! Former football coach Derek Dooley topped a straw poll of GOP U.S. Senate contenders at the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting Sunday, besting U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins after all three made their cases at the closed-door gathering. Here are three other things to know for today: A federal judge has sanctioned the Georgia Department of Corrections for destroying footage of a prisoner’s fatal stabbing, the AJC’s Rosie Manins reports.

Thousands gathered at the state Capitol on Saturday for another round of “No Kings” demonstrations to protest the Trump administration, the AJC’s Caroline Silva reports.

Congress’ deadlock over Department of Homeland Security funding was on display Saturday when Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick shared a stage in Marietta, the AJC’s Thad Moore reports. ‘Epstein amendment’ State Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, has been pushing to make sexual harassment settlements involving state lawmakers public. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Ever since state Sen. Randy Robertson started attaching the “Epstein amendment” onto bills in the Legislature, everyone under the Gold Dome has been trying to figure out who he is targeting. The amendment would make any sexual harassment settlement involving a state lawmaker available to the public. It would apply retroactively. Robertson answered for himself on Friday, assuring his colleagues his motives are not political. “I’ve endorsed one person in the upcoming race for anything, and he’s standing behind me,” Robertson said, referring to Jones’ Republican bid for governor. “And as far as I know there has never been a complaint filed against him.” “If it was they would have had a commercial about it by now,” Jones quipped. The amendment passed. It’s attached to House Bill 1396. It’s now headed to the state House, where members have so far refused to pass it.

Complaint filed State Rep. Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth, meets with journalists last October. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Democratic state Rep. Ruwa Romman is facing an ethics complaint from a rival in the race for an open state Senate seat, with accusations that she violated Georgia’s fundraising ban during the legislative session. Astrid Ross said in a complaint filed Friday with the State Ethics Commission that Romman urged attendees of a virtual meeting on March 26 to “write checks dated for after April 3 to Ruwa for state Senate.” Under Georgia law, sitting lawmakers are barred from soliciting, accepting or taking pledges for campaign donations while the session is underway. Lawmakers are set to adjourn April 2. Ross and attorney Rahul Garabadu are competing with Romman in the three-way race. Romman abruptly ended her bid for governor last month to run for a state Senate seat instead.

“My campaign and I have always sought to comply with both the letter and the spirit of Georgia’s campaign finance laws. That commitment doesn’t change with this complaint,” said Romman. “I will fully and transparently engage with the Ethics Commission.” On the mend Republican state Senate candidate Lanny Thomas' health update comes just ahead of early voting in the April 7 runoff against Democrat Jack Zibluk. (Jason Getz/AJC) Republican state Senate candidate Lanny Thomas said he is recovering after suffering a life-threatening aortic dissection a few weeks ago. He posted an update on his health with Republican state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, the Rome anesthetist who is part of his medical team. “I won’t pretend there isn’t more rehab ahead,” Thomas said. “But I feel better every day, and we’re confident in the path forward. My plan is to complete rehab next week and return home by the end of the week.”

Thomas is the former mayor of Trion and a GOP runoff candidate in the race to replace former state Sen. Colton Moore. The update comes just ahead of early voting, which begins Monday ahead of the April 7 runoff against Democrat Jack Zibluk. Under the Gold Dome The Georgia State Capitol. (Natrice Miller/ AJC) The Legislature won’t meet today. There are two legislative days left in the session. Some happenings: 10:30 a.m.: Senate Rules Committee meets.

1 p.m.: House Ways and Means Committee meets

Endorsement war Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich appears in a new ad endorsing Republican Rick Jackson for governor. (Screenshot) Jones is reminding Republican voters at every turn that he has President Donald Trump’s endorsement in the governor’s race. Now, billionaire health care executive Rick Jackson is countering with a heavyweight Republican ally of his own. Jackson went up with a new TV ad over the weekend featuring former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich singing his praises. “Few fought harder for President Trump than me,” said Gingrich, who endorsed Jackson shortly after he entered the race. “Nobody will fight harder for you than Rick Jackson.” Listen up In response to the government shutdown, Atlanta's Delta Air Lines recently suspended major travel perks for members of Congress. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we answer listener questions about travel perks for members of Congress at Atlanta’s airport. And we break down the latest in the funding standoff in Congress that has caused long lines at airports across the country. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Fulton politics Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. spoke on a proposed plan to lower the population of the Fulton County Jail earlier this month. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Marvin Arrington Jr. picked up two major endorsements in his bid for Fulton County Commission chair, landing the support of District Attorney Fani Willis and Sheriff Pat Labat. Arrington framed the nods as especially significant given that roughly half of Fulton’s $1 billion budget goes toward justice and public safety. “As the only practicing attorney on the county commission, I’m happy to have the endorsement of the district attorney and Sheriff Labat,” Arrington said in an interview, adding that public safety remains the county’s top priority. He’s in a three-way battle in the May 19 primary for commission chair against incumbent Robb Pitts and Commissioner Mo Ivory. Record-breaking shutdown Short waits times greet Monday morning travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid the ongoing partial government shutdown. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

The partial government shutdown impacting the DHS is officially the longest in U.S. history. The House on Friday refused to accept the Senate bill that funded everything but agencies tied to immigration enforcement. And the Senate later today is expected to reject the House proposal, which is a bill that funds all of DHS for 60 days. That will come during this morning’s pro forma session, a brief meeting that is usually a formality during recess. It is expected that Senate Republicans will attempt to pass the bill by unanimous consent and Democrats will object. Meanwhile, lawmakers are not due back in Washington until April 13, meaning the shutdown will likely last at least two more weeks. There is a silver lining for travelers in that Transportation Security Administration agents will start getting paid today. That could reduce the rate of workers at airport security lines calling in sick. Lines were noticeably more manageable over the weekend.