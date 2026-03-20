Politics How the Jones-Jackson clash has engulfed the governor’s race — and Georgia politics Personal animus, unlimited cash and Trump-world maneuvering fuel a campaign unlike any before. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (left) and Rick Jackson have clashed in courtrooms, under the Gold Dome, on the campaign trail, in the White House orbit and in attack ads. (Arvin Temkar and Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Georgia has had plenty of bruising intraparty brawls — but nothing quite like the big-money slugfest between Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and billionaire Rick Jackson. Their feud has transformed Georgia’s GOP race for governor into a bare-knuckled fight awash in record spending and relentless attacks.

In the six weeks since Jackson jolted the field with his surprise campaign launch, the two have clashed everywhere: in courtrooms, under the Gold Dome, on the campaign trail, in the White House orbit and, most of all, spending nearly $52 million across Georgia’s airwaves. The fight has squeezed the rest of the GOP field, pushing Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to the margins and leaving down-ballot candidates struggling for attention in a landscape dominated by two heavyweights with seemingly bottomless resources. And it has turned vicious, with both trading deeply personal shots at each other. Longtime politicos say the ferocity of the attacks is unmatched. Jones has cast Jackson, the founder of Jackson Healthcare, as an out-of-touch billionaire and closet Never Trumper. Jackson has portrayed Jones as a corrupt politician being bankrolled by his father’s business.

A recent Jackson attack distilled the race to a taunt: “Daddy’s baby needs his bottle and nap.”

“It’s just everywhere. It’s all encompassing,” said former Democratic state Rep. Calvin Smyre, who witnessed countless political spats over his nearly half-century in the Legislature. “Any way you can describe it probably understates it.” RELATED Republican outsider’s $50M bet remakes Georgia governor’s race Even the bitter 1986 Democratic primary for a U.S. House seat, one of the state’s most acrimonious contests, can’t match the money and relentless media barrage shaping the Jones-Jackson feud, said University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock, a fixture on campus since 1968. “This is a whole new level,” Bullock said. “We’ve never seen anything like it.” Follow the breadcrumbs The rivalry is fueled by a deeply personal rift. Before Jackson’s stunning decision to enter the race — along with a pledge to spend at least $50 million of his own fortune — he had donated to Jones and publicly backed his campaign.

“But by the end of the year, I basically said, ‘This guy is too lazy,’” Jackson said in an interview. “I can’t imagine what he’d be like as governor if he’s this lazy now.” Health care business owner Rick Jackson waves to supporters during his campaign kickoff event for Georgia governor last month. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Jones has deployed his family fortune aggressively, too, including a $10 million personal loan once aimed at padding his lead in a sleepy primary. Now he’s neck and neck with Jackson in some polls — and trailing him in others. “Every race I’ve run politically, I’ve always been against some established opponent, and I’ve always come out on top. So, me being in a role where we’re going to be outspent — that doesn’t bother me a bit,” Jones said. Although the intensity of their fight has surprised many, the outlines were there all along.

A $1 million December donation from Jackson to Trump is now central to his rebuttal against Jones’ attacks branding him a Never Trumper over his past support for Jeb Bush, Nikki Haley and other former rivals to the president. RELATED A big-money mystery triggers growing fight over dark money in Georgia politics A $19 million ad blitz from a shadowy group called Georgians for Integrity torched Jones for months, triggering an intense sleuthing quest from his camp. Jackson has repeatedly denied any connection to the ads, but the barrage helped soften the ground for his campaign. And perhaps most telling, an email chain revealed that Jackson’s team repeatedly pressed Jones last year to record a friendly message promoting a foster care initiative, even supplying a script written by a Jackson aide. Now that recording is being turned against him. A clip of Jones calling Jackson a “good friend” in December anchors a new spot with a blunt message: “When you see Burt’s new attack ads, remember he doesn’t believe them either.” Lt. Gov. Burt Jones speaks with H. Boyd Pettit III in January. An ad blitz from a group called Georgians for Integrity has torched Jones for months. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Another legal salvo looks as much like a campaign attack as a courtroom maneuver. Jackson filed a defamation suit over Jones’ claims on the trail, accusing him of “resorting to what he knows best: cheap and dirty politics.” Georgia state representatives keep an eye on the voting board on Crossover Day. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Then there’s the legislative front. Jones’ allies pushed a bill that would complicate Jackson’s candidacy by restricting Georgians with state contracts from seeking statewide office. The bill, which has stalled in the House, looked like an attempt to highlight that Jackson’s health care staffing firm has received more than $1 billion in payments from state agencies since 2020. Jones took the rare step this week of addressing the issue directly from the Senate floor, accusing Jackson’s company of being the “culprit” in rising health care costs and of “monopolizing” the industry. Jackson’s camp called Jones’ comments a “meltdown.”