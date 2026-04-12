Georgia Democrats sense a ‘huge’ midterm opening. Can they finally seize it?

One after another, the avatars of Democratic success in Georgia took the stage Saturday and were greeted like conquering heroes by hundreds of party faithful at the annual Carter-Lewis gala.
There was the tech whiz who flipped a GOP-held Georgia House seat last year, the military veteran who made startling gains in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district last week, and the two U.S. senators who helped pave their way.
And above all, there was a challenge.
“Our success over the past year does not mean it is a lock for November. It’s a cracked door. Y’all, we’ve got our foot in that cracked door, and it’s time to bust that door down,” said Democratic Party of Georgia chair Charlie Bailey. “And whether we do that depends entirely on what we do right now.”
But beneath the cheers loomed the core question that could define Georgia’s 2026 elections: can Democrats capitalize on a cycle that seems to be tilting in their favor?
Recent Georgia history demands they answer that cautiously. Democrats have been giddy before — in just about every election cycle since Gov. Roy Barnes’ stunning defeat in 2002 helped usher in the GOP’s modern dominance in Georgia.
Former Gov. Roy Barnes. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The last time Democrats felt this kind of momentum was in 2022, when they entered the midterms convinced the environment favored them. They were still riding the afterglow of their 2020 breakthroughs, victories that flipped control of the U.S. Senate and helped seal Joe Biden’s win.
Stacey Abrams and U.S. Sen. RaphaelWarnock helmed a ticket filled with rising Democratic stars. Republicans were engulfed in bitter warfare between Trump-aligned candidates and the more establishment wing led by Gov. Brian Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
At the same time, poll after poll shows that while Trump maintains a near-lock on the GOP base, independents and other middle-of-the-road voters are souring on his domestic and foreign policy agenda.
“There are some flashing yellow lights in terms of Republicans’ performance moving forward,” said GOP strategist Stephen Lawson. “We’ve got to talk about affordability, we’ve got to talk about kitchen-table issues. Clearly, the political environment, given the president’s approval ratings, is going to be something to keep an eye on.”
Last year’s Public Service Commission flips were a blaring warning sign in a cycle dominated by voter anxiety over affordability and utility costs.
And though Democrat Shawn Harris fell short last week in Georgia’s reddest district, his 12-point loss represented a remarkable 25-point swing in one of the most conservative corners of the state — instantly energizing Democrats who see signs that even deep-red territory may be softening at the margins.
“If all the trends continue and a Democrat can get 44% in the most conservative district in the state, the margins will surely be closer than usual in other Republican districts and even wider in Democratic districts in November,” Democratic strategist Fred Hicks said.
“That creates a huge window of opportunity for actual wins statewide for Democrats.”
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is the keynote speaker at the Carter-Lewis Dinner a Democratic fundraiser held at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, the Democratic Governors Association chair who has become a national symbol of Democratic success in red-state territory, offered a living example of what Democrats here hope to replicate at the packed gala in downtown Atlanta.
“The actions of the Trump administration are damaging,” he said, “but they are providing a huge opportunity for Democrats to go out and regain the trust of the American people to be the party of common sense.”
‘Repair the brokenness’
Still, Democrats know better than most that momentum is not the same as victory.
And even as some party leaders grow more optimistic about Ossoff’s chances, Republicans offered a fresh reminder of why they can’t be overconfident: a promised $44 million cash infusion to oust Ossoff by the Senate GOP’s top super PAC.
Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon is happy to let Democrats pore over the recent results and convince themselves that more independents and Republicans are drifting their way. He argues the calculus changes once the state’s marquee races are on the ballot.
“I certainly don’t think that it indicates that there’s going to be a lack of voter enthusiasm when the U.S. Senate is on the line and the governor’s office is on the line and the lieutenant governor’s office is on the line, and everything else that we have in November,” he said.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (right) will likely face one of these Republican candidates in next year's election (left to right): U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins or Derek Dooley.
That’s why many Democratic veterans are already looking toward the harder task of rallying behind the candidates who can convert this opening into votes.
“The challenge is: can it last? Can we continue to make sure we nominate the right candidates like Shawn Harris who can go in districts like District 14 and not be the bogeyman?”
As for Ossoff, he previewed his playbook for the fall by framing the midterms as a direct check on Trump’s power. He said the election offered voters a chance to “repair the brokenness” of Trump’s agenda and “advance toward a new era of reform and progress and justice.”
“This is still the most competitive and crucial battleground state in the United States,” he said. “The time for worry is over, and now it’s time for work.”
Washington bureau chief Tia Mitchell and senior political columnist Patricia Murphy contributed to this report.