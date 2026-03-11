Politics Harris, Fuller headed to runoff in race to replace Greene Trump-backed Republican emerges from crowded GOP field as Democrats target rare opening in deep-red district. Voters enter and exit the Hollywood Baptist Church during the special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in U.S. House District 14 in NW Georgia on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

ROME — Democrat Shawn Harris and Republican Clayton Fuller were headed toward a runoff Tuesday night in the special election to succeed U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, setting up the matchup that the White House and many state GOP leaders had hoped would emerge from a chaotic Republican field. Early returns showed Harris leading the all-party special election for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, while Fuller — a former prosecutor backed by President Donald Trump — appeared poised to secure the second April 7 runoff spot.

The matchup avoids what some Republican officials saw a nightmare scenario: A runoff featuring former state Sen. Colton Moore, a polarizing figure whose confrontational style has repeatedly put him at odds with leaders in his own party. Trump’s backing of Fuller also reflects his effort to reassert influence in Georgia after a disappointing 2022 midterm cycle, when all four of the challengers he supported against GOP incumbents were trounced. This time, the president and his allies moved quickly to consolidate support behind Fuller in hopes of shaping the field in a district dominated by the MAGA base. June Cartee and her daughter, Lisa Chagnon, both voted for Fuller and said Trump’s endorsement had a big impact on who they decided to support.

“I think he is going to be helpful to our president, and I want someone who will support our president,” Cartee said.

The contest has drawn national attention after Greene’s abrupt resignation amid a bitter feud with Trump left a rare vacancy in one of the state’s most conservative districts. Under pressure from state leaders wary of another Greene-style polarizing maverick, Trump and other GOP leaders quickly lined up behind Fuller — a sign of how seriously Republicans took the threat of a Moore candidacy in the deep-red district. Nearly two dozen contenders filed to run for the vacancy, and by Tuesday 17 remained in the running: twelve Republicans, three Democrats, an independent and a Libertarian. Harris, a retired Army brigadier general and cattle rancher, finished with roughly 36% of the vote against Greene in 2024 — a high-water mark for Democrats in the district — and never stopped campaigning for the seat. He entered the race hoping to capitalize on the fractured GOP field and position himself as the leading Democratic alternative in the deeply red northwest Georgia district.

April and Seaborn Whatley were among the stream of voters at the precinct located at Hollywood Baptist Church in Rome. They are independent voters who both cast ballots for Harris. Seaborn, an Air Force veteran, said he liked that Harris also had military service as a retired Army brigadier general. His wife said that Harris stood out among the crowded field vying for votes. “I just feel like he is the most trustworthy candidate,” April Whatley said. While Democrats face steep odds in the region, Harris’ campaign has focused on kitchen-table concerns such as health care costs and economic pressures, arguing that voters are more focused on everyday challenges than political spectacle. He has also recently worn a bulletproof vest in public amid what he says were concerning threats to his safety. “I have nothing to lose. I have nothing to prove,” he said. “People actually know me. And that’s why you’ll see Republicans, Democrats and independents voting for me.”

Under Georgia’s special election rules, if no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top two finishers advance to a runoff. This race will only determine who fills the remainder of Greene’s unexpired term. A separate May primary will decide nominees for the next full two-year term — a contest that could also head to a June runoff before the November election. Many of the same contenders, including Fuller, Harris and Moore, have also qualified for that contest. A former prosecutor, Fuller has campaigned as a reliable ally of Trump’s agenda and promised to be a “warrior” for the president, who campaigned for him in Rome last month. He won a nasty battle against Moore, an auctioneer and Trump loyalist who has long feuded with his own party.