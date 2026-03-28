National Politics Home from Washington, Congress’ deepening DHS shutdown impasse is laid bare In an Air Force hangar in Georgia, hopes of compromise between House Republicans, Senate Democrats fade as lawmakers start 2-week recess. 1 / 11 Credit: (Ben Gray for the AJC) Sen. Jon Ossoff, from left, Rep. Lucy McBath and Rep. Rich McCormick enter at the beginning of Georgia Service Academy Day at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Thad Moore 24 minutes ago Share

Congress’ deepening impasse over homeland security funding was plain to see Saturday even here in Marietta, away from the chaos in American airports and more than 500 miles from the halls of the U.S. Capitol. The trouble isn’t just the House and Senate can’t come to terms on how to reopen the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, whose roles include airport security screening. It’s that each chamber passed its version of a bill restoring funding — and then left Washington.

Consider the scene in a hangar at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, where members of two groups at loggerheads — Senate Democrats and House Republicans — found themselves sharing a stage at an event for high schoolers to learn about military service academies. RELATED Airport chaos puts U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in political hot seat The event was hosted by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, one of the Senate Democrats who have insisted for weeks that they won’t agree to extend funding to immigration agencies without putting new guardrails on President Donald Trump’s aggressive deportation campaign. He was joined by U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, a Cumming Republican, who answered a reporter’s question about whether he supports a Senate-passed compromise with a simple: “Hell no.” The Senate voted in the wee hours of Friday morning to fund most of DHS, except for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol. House Republicans, including McCormick, countered late Friday by passing a bill called a continuing resolution, or C.R., that would fund the agency in its entirety.

Members of both chambers then scattered across the country for a two-week recess, which is how Ossoff and McCormick found themselves repeating the same arguments in Marietta they have made in Washington for weeks.

Sen. Jon Ossoff (from left), Rep. Lucy McBath and Rep. Rich McCormick walk into Dobbins Air Reserve Base on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Marietta. The politicians shared a stage during the Georgia Service Academy Day event. (Ben Gray for the AJC) RELATED Georgia Senate pushes paper ballots, setting up a clash with House Ossoff said the impasse was the product of “an incompetent, distracted and disengaged president.” McCormick pointed a finger back at Democrats, whose tactics, he said, were an attempt at “ruling from the minority.” Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the event, each man offered a similar message: The DHS shutdown would be over if the other chamber would go back to Washington and pass their bill as-is. Said Ossoff: “The House should pass the measure immediately and make sure folks get paid and our nation is well-secured.” Said McCormick: “We just passed a C.R. His turn.”

RELATED Trump to order TSA workers paid as Atlanta airport feels strain of shutdown Congress has come under intense pressure in recent days to break its impasse, as the lack of funding has rippled through airports. Transportation Security Administration officials have been working without pay for six weeks. Thousands of them called out Friday. And more than 500 have quit altogether, according to DHS. The problems have been especially evident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where hourslong security screening lines have snaked past baggage claim carousels and at times out the door to the curbside drop-off area. TSA workers are expected to start receiving paychecks Monday after Trump sent a memo Friday ordering DHS to move money around to pay them. Rep. Rich McCormick speaks at Dobbins Air Reserve Base on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Marietta. Hopes of a compromise between House Republicans and Senate Democrats fade as lawmakers start a two-week recess. (Ben Gray for the AJC) It’s unclear how that move will impact operations at the airport. DHS said Friday marked the shutdown’s highest TSA employee call-out rate nationally so far. At Hartsfield-Jackson, more than 38% of workers called out, the agency said.