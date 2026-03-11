Politics Even in MTG’s backyard, a Democrat gains traction Shawn Harris leads crowded field in deep-red northwest Georgia, hinting at Democratic energy heading into the midterm cycle. Democrat running for U.S. Congress Shawn Harris poses for a photograph after winning the special election on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Harris will face GOP candidate Clay Fuller in a runoff for the seat to replace U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in U.S. House District 14 in northwest Georgia. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

ROME — Long after the election was called and the crowd thinned from the parking lot where Shawn Harris held his victory party, his voice raspy from too many interviews, the Democrat delivered one more message to remaining loyalists. “Don’t let anybody tell you that a Democrat can’t win northwest Georgia.”

Republicans avoided a dreaded runoff featuring controversial firebrand Colton Moore and instead rallied behind former prosecutor Clay Fuller, a more conventional GOP figure, as their de facto nominee. But the results in former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district suggest Republicans may have a broader problem. The last time voters in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District cast ballots for a member of Congress, Harris captured about 36% of the vote against Greene, setting a new high-water mark for Democrats. In Tuesday’s 17-candidate special election, Harris outdid that performance by a smidge to end as the leading vote-getter — and two other Democrats on the ballot picked up roughly another 2%.

Voters enter and exit the Senior Citizen Center in Etowa during the special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in U.S. House District 14 in NW Georgia on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Party leaders can’t help but see that as a sign that Democratic turnout and enthusiasm may be rising even in one of the state’s most conservative districts. They also see a potential model by focusing relentlessly on affordability issues — high gas prices, health care premiums and the rising cost of everyday goods — that resonate with many struggling Georgians. “This district is moving. It’s not going to turn blue. I want to make sure everybody understands that,” Harris said in an interview. “It may turn a little pink. But I would not be here tonight if Democrats, independents and a significant number of Republicans didn’t go my way.” That dynamic could ripple far beyond the April 7 runoff between Harris and Fuller. It’s also an early signal that Democrats remain energized heading into a midterm cycle that will feature U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff seeking another term and open races for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

GOP candidate Clay Fuller gives his victory speech as he praises his supporters after winning the special election on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Fuller will face Democrat Shawn Harris in a runoff for the seat to replace U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in U.S. House District 14 in northwest Georgia. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) “Even in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s former district, Georgians are sick and tired of cost-raising, health care-cutting, failed Republican leadership,” said Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey. “And Shawn’s performance tonight is the proof.” The race is far from over. Fuller heads into the runoff with Donald Trump’s blessing and the full weight of the Georgia GOP behind him, along with Gov. Brian Kemp and other party leaders who held their fire until the results were in. Republicans were also hampered by a fractured field of a dozen candidates and a bitter campaign that flooded the district with mailers, attack ads and shadowy swipes at leading contenders. The odds remain firmly against Harris.

“Republicans chose wisely tonight,” said GOP strategist Spiro Amburn. “They cut out the Colton cancer and nominated a common sense conservative. I expect him to get over 60% of the vote in the runoff.” Colton Moore speaks at a forum for candidates in the running for the 14th Congressional District in Georgia. Tuesday, Feb 17, 2026 (Ben Hendren for the AJC) But that contest is only half the story. Harris is already the Democratic nominee for the full two-year term that begins in 2027, ensuring he’ll be back on the ballot in November no matter what happens next month. “People want to return to hope. They want a positive message,” said Darcy Castro, a Democratic volunteer who said she was inspired by Harris to seek a state legislative seat. “He’s talking about real issues that matter to real families. And people are ready for that conversation again.” Harris says the experience of his 2024 campaign changed how he’s running this race.

For one, the retired Army brigadier general says he’s running a looser campaign — less rigid and less militaristic — focusing on pocketbook issues while letting voters get to know him. He spent the morning of the vote at his cattle ranch near Rome, where the talk of the farm was the birth of a calf — the second-biggest event of his day, he joked. On Wednesday, it’s back to campaigning. Harris and his volunteers plan to return to the doors, adding to the roughly 90,000 homes through the 10-county territory his campaign says it has already visited. He also knows he must tread carefully as national Democrats begin to take notice. Too much attention from party heavyweights could alienate the independents and crossover Republicans he needs to piece together a winning coalition. Asked how he plans to beat Fuller despite the full backing of the Republican Party and the White House, Harris pointed to the results.