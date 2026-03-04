Politics In race to replace Greene, Trump’s endorsement faces crowded test The president’s endorsement boosts Clay Fuller, but a crowded, all-party ballot keeps outcome uncertain. Clay Fuller (left), who is running for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s former congressional seat, speaks during President Donald Trump’s rally at Coosa Steel in Rome on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The race to succeed U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is many things at once: a test of President Donald Trump’s power in one of Georgia’s deepest-red corners, an identity check for local Republicans and a rare opening for Democrats. All of it collides Tuesday, when a field of more than a dozen contenders appears on the same ballot in a free-for-all to succeed Greene that is only the first step in what could become a five-election slog to claim the seat.

At the center of the race is Clay Fuller, a former district attorney who carries Trump’s endorsement. In most Republican contests, that would clear the field. But in this topsy-turvy northwest Georgia district, even Trump’s blessing has hardly thinned the competition. His most formidable GOP challenger is likely former state Sen. Colton Moore, a far-right Republican who so frustrated fellow lawmakers that he was ousted from the Senate GOP caucus. Colton Moore speaks at a forum for candidates in the running for the 14th Congressional District in Georgia on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Moore is fighting for his share of the MAGA vote, describing himself as a “100% pro Trump” Republican who said Trump should have endorsed him but got bamboozled by Washington insiders.

Then there’s Democrat Shawn Harris, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general and rancher who captured nearly 135,000 votes in 2024 — the strongest Democratic showing in the district since it was created by Republicans in 2010.

After brushing off entreaties to switch parties, Harris is back on the ballot. He's betting Republicans are so consumed with proving their MAGA loyalty that they're overlooking frustrations at home. "My message to voters is, at the end of the day, give me a chance," he said. "If you give me a chance, you'll see real results that affect you at the kitchen table." Republican Jim Tully, who is running for Congress, stood outside of the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 2, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC) Others remain in the mix. That includes Jim Tully, a former local party official and longtime Greene aide who said voters are weary of a bomb-throwing style of politics. Asked whether the district wants another maverick, he was blunt. "No, they don't. They are laser-focused on what the future looks like for their children, for our elderly, and what this looks like for America and America's safety," Tully said. "When we're safe, the world's safe. And that's what the folks in the district want."

The Greene effect Greene hasn’t endorsed a successor, but her abrupt resignation reshaped the field. After years as one of Trump’s most aggressive defenders, Greene broke publicly with the president amid mounting tensions over foreign policy and economic messaging. The rupture became final after she backed efforts to release files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in prison after being convicted of sexual abuse charges. She left office in January. Former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stepped down from office in January. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP) With no party primary to narrow the field, all qualified candidates will appear on the same Tuesday special election ballot to fill the remainder of Greene’s unexpired term.

If no one secures a majority — a near certainty in such a crowded field — the top two finishers will advance to an April 7 runoff. And that’s only the beginning. The winner of the special election will serve through the end of the year. But they will immediately have to start running for the full two-year term beginning in January 2027. That race follows the traditional path: a May party primary, a likely runoff and a November general election — potentially pitting many of the same contenders against each other all over again. This first round is different. It’s an all-party scramble featuring more than a dozen Republicans, three Democrats, an independent and a Libertarian. In what is expected to be a low-turnout contest, even a modest slice of support could be enough to reach the runoff. ‘Keep fighting’ For many voters, it’s dizzying. That dynamic has Republicans focused on whether they want another Greene-style provocateur or a more mainstream, head-down conservative.

Some GOP leaders initially worried Harris could consolidate enough support to cross the majority threshold outright. Those concerns eased after Trump endorsed Fuller and visited the district last month to cement his choice. President Donald Trump dances to YMCA after speaking at his rally at Coosa Steel in Rome on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Still, Republican groups are working overtime to boost turnout. Greater Georgia, the conservative political organization founded by former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, launched a 30-second ad this week urging GOP voters to participate. “Tell President Trump to keep fighting for Georgia,” the spot says, framing the race as a show of support for the Republican.

Carmen Foskey Bergman, the group’s senior adviser, said the organization is deploying “precise, data-driven outreach to engage voters who don’t always participate.” On the ground, the fight is intense. Moore insists he shouldn’t be counted out, and his supporters have been canvassing across the district. His widely publicized scuffle last year with a House staffer is a badge of honor rather than a liability for some. State Rep. Noelle Kahaian said during a recent door-knocking stint that she backs Moore because he’s “the most conservative Georgia senator, no matter the cost.” Fuller, meanwhile, said Trump’s endorsement amounted to “rocket fuel” for his campaign. “Every candidate in this race is saying they’re 100% Trump,” he said. “This defined who the Trump-endorsed candidate was and who’s being identified as the person who is going to carry the MAGA agenda.”