Politics Northwest Georgia voters take the first step in finding Greene’s successor A dozen Republicans, three Democrats and two others make up a crowded field in a Tuesday’s special election in Georgia’s 14th District. President Donald Trump speaks during his rally at Coosa Steel service center in Rome on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. The president has endorsed former prosecutor Clay Fuller in Tuesday's special election in Georgia's 14th District. Voters will decide how much the presidential nod matters. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Georgians will decide Tuesday the first of what could be five elections this year to replace U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. But the chaotic all-party special election in northwest Georgia is about more than who fills a deep-red House seat. It’s also an early test of Republican power, Democratic enthusiasm and President Donald Trump’s grip on the GOP.

Seventeen candidates qualified in the free-for-all 14th Congressional District contest — 12 Republicans, three Democrats, one Libertarian and one independent. The top two vote-getters advance to an April runoff in a district drawn for Republicans to dominate. Here’s what we’re watching. Democratic turnout Don’t be surprised if Democrat Shawn Harris — a retired Army general who shattered Democratic voting records against Greene in 2024 — finishes as the top vote-getter Tuesday night. Harris is courting not just the district’s small Democratic base but also independents frustrated with Trump, Greene and MAGA politics more broadly.

Republicans are less worried about a Democratic stealth victory after an influx of GOP spending and Trump’s in-person visit to Rome last month to rally supporters. Still, Harris has raised more than $4.2 million, and a strong showing could signal Democratic energy that reverberates beyond this district.

Trump’s political muscle Eager to avoid another unpredictable Greene-like firebrand, Trump and senior Georgia Republicans rallied behind former prosecutor Clay Fuller, a military veteran and former district attorney who represents a more conventional brand of GOP politics. A dozen Republicans are in the race, but Fuller’s main GOP rival is former state Sen. Colton Moore, a provocateur who was expelled from the conservative Senate GOP caucus for threatening rivals and even got into a jaw-dropping wrestling match with an aide to House Speaker Jon Burns after being barred from the chamber. A Moore victory wouldn’t signal a break from MAGA — he’s fiercely loyal to Trump — but it would show the limits of the president’s sway even among his own base. The GOP’s next act After largely sitting out Greene’s insurgent rise in 2020, Georgia GOP leaders are trying to shape the outcome this time by rallying behind Fuller. The question for voters is whether they want another grenade-thrower in Greene’s mold or a lower-profile conservative focused on legislation and constituent work? Some Republicans say they’re exhausted by Greene’s constant controversies. Others see her confrontational style as exactly what Washington needs. An enthusiasm gauge Special elections are usually low-turnout affairs. But Tuesday’s vote could offer an early read on how energized each party’s voters are in the Trump era.