Politics Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 5-year congressional career ends today The AJC looks back at some of the defining moments of the Rome Republican’s years in the U.S. House. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was first elected in 2020 to represent Georgia's 14th Congressional District. Here, she talks with supporters at a political rally at the Rome fairgrounds. (Ben Gray for the AJC 2020)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leaves Congress Monday with a platform and notoriety so impactful that she is known just be her initials: MTG. First elected in 2020, Greene, R-Rome, was a controversial figure from the start with her fierce loyalty to President Donald Trump and far-right political leanings that often dipped into conspiracy theories or problematic rhetoric.

Over the years, Greene shifted in tone and in her approach. She became less combative, learned how to work the political process, and most importantly, she began speaking up when she disagreed with Trump on foreign policy, affordability issues and on releasing files related to the sex trafficking investigation of Jeffrey Epstein. RELATED Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is resigning from Congress When Trump responded by calling Greene a “traitor,” she decided she’d had enough, announcing in November that she would be stepping away from the stoplight. As this chapter of Greene’s political career comes to an end, here is a look back at five defining moments from her five years in the spotlight. May 2020: Marjorie Taylor Greene wins the Republican primary for an open seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District with a pro-Trump message, overcoming critics from within her party who were uncomfortable with her brash and combative style. She cruised to victory in the November general election.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, seen in this 2019 image, stunned the Republican establishment when she won the GOP primary in the 14th District. (Elijah Nouvelage for the AJC)

February 2021: U.S. House Democrats strip Greene of her committee assignments, citing problematic remarks and controversies before she took office. Greene uses the free time to travel the nation speaking to conservative audiences, building her profile. RELATED Marjorie Taylor Greene concedes little in first public statement after House rebuke November 2023: After spending several months on the inner circle as a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Greene finds herself somewhat isolated after his ouster. She publicly feuds with members of the House Freedom Caucus, causing her to be removed from the group. In the coming months, she will become increasingly critical of new Speaker Mike Johnson. Greene speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, addressing her five-page letter to House Republicans outlining her complaints about House Speaker Mike Johnson. (Jamie Dupree/AJC 2024) October 2025: Greene makes her debut on ABC’s “The View,” symbolizing her populist rise and ability to reach new, politically diverse audiences. The episode was taped during the government shutdown as she voiced concerns about the expiring Affordable Care Act coverage subsidies and accused Republicans of ignoring the affordability concerns of everyday voters. Greene talks with co-hosts of “The View” on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (Lou Rocco/Courtesy of ABC)