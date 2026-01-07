Politics A free-for-all in Greene’s old district doubles as a GOP identity test Dozens of Republicans rush into the race as voters debate whether to keep Greene-style politics or dial it back. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, ended her time on Congress on Monday, Jan, 5, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The race to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is barely underway, but it’s already raised a deeper question for Republicans in her rural northwest Georgia district. Do voters want another headline-grabbing firebrand in Greene’s mold? Or a more traditional, low-key conservative who steers clear of constant confrontation?

Longtime party leaders, activists and the roughly two dozen candidates in the running are beginning that debate as they line up for a March 10 special election for the open seat Greene vacated on Monday. For some, unwavering loyalty to President Donald Trump remains the top priority. Others say they want a representative who focuses on crafting legislation and avoids the kind of constant national spotlight that Greene drew during her tumultuous tenure. And some advocate for a blend of both. People walk through downtown Rome, Georgia, on Thursday, October 9, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) The answer could define not only the next chapter of Republican politics in one of the safest GOP districts in the nation but also how much the party’s base still prizes confrontation over consensus in a turbulent midterm year.

So far, what’s likely to be a five-election marathon to hold the seat has quickly become a political free-for-all. Trump is viewed as the ultimate endorsement, and his advisers have sounded out a string of potential contenders who made pilgrimages to the White House.

But the president hasn’t yet taken sides. The hopefuls who have rushed to fill the void include a prominent prosecutor, a contentious state senator and several local officials. No clear front-runner has emerged. Another wildcard is Greene herself, who has said she won’t endorse and has pushed back on contenders who claim to be running with her blessing. For some grassroots leaders, style matters less than how candidates handle everyday concerns. Ricky Hess, chair of the Paulding County GOP, doesn’t yet have a favorite. But he said the strongest candidates are addressing property taxes, health care costs and the price of everyday goods.

“Voters want to know whether there’s a plan and real ideas for how to bring costs down,” he said. “What I’m hearing locally is that voters are less interested in branding and more interested in representation.” Map of Georgia's 14th Congressional District in 2022. Others note the district remains firmly aligned with Trump. And they expect the nominee to reflect that. Jackie Harling, chair of the 14th District GOP, said her key test hinges on who understands the district’s needs and can lead with “seriousness and conviction.” “That means standing with the voters who overwhelmingly support President Trump and the America First policies that delivered results,” she said, “while staying grounded in the Constitution and accountable to the people back home, not Washington insiders.” ‘Enough is enough’ It’s one of the most conservative districts in the state — Greene carried nearly two-thirds of the vote last fall — but the special-election format adds an element of uncertainty.

With no party primary to select nominees, all the contenders will appear on the same March 10 special election ballot to finish Greene’s unexpired term. Since no candidates are expected to win a majority, an April 7 runoff between the top two finishers is likely. There’s also an overlapping election for the full two-year term that begins in January 2027. That means there will likely be three additional votes in that race: the May party primary, a potential primary runoff and the November general election. So far, the candidates run the gamut in both experience and style. State Sen. Colton Moore, R-Trenton, is detained by Georgia State Patrol at the Georgia Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. He's now a candidate for Congress. (Jason Getz/AJC) State Sen. Colton Moore, who was ousted from the conservative Senate GOP caucus after clashes with Republican colleagues, has a history of headline-grabbing moves, including a public wrestling match with a legislative staffer who tried to bar him from the House chamber last year.

Another top contender, Lookout Mountain District Attorney Clay Fuller, is viewed as more of a head-down conservative who is running as an “unapologetic America First fighter.” Other GOP hopefuls include Dalton City Councilmember Nicky Lama, former Paulding County Commissioner Brian Stover and ex-Greene staffer Jim Tully. Adding to the group is Tom Gray, a pastor who said he’s focusing on “authenticity and sincerity” in his bid for conservative voters. Republican contender Tom Gray at his campaign kickoff party in December 2025 for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. (AJC file) Then there’s Star Black, a GOP entrepreneur who said she doesn’t want to be a Greene-style politician — and would aim to restore “credibility and respect” to the office. “I want to put statesmanship back into public service,” she said, “and focus on governing, not grandstanding.”

Gov. Brian Kemp was under pressure to quickly set a date for the election. The sudden death this week of Republican U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California trimmed the GOP’s slim control of the House to just 218 seats. The Democrats control 213. The timing creates a nightmare scenario for some Republicans. In a fractured field, and with no party primary to winnow the list, party leaders worry a unified Democratic effort could make the race competitive. Former Army brigadier general Shawn Harris, a Democrat, is running to succeed U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome. (Courtesy photo) The most prominent Democrat so far is Shawn Harris, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general and rancher who won nearly 135,000 votes in 2024 — the best showing for a Democrat in the district since it was created in 2010. “The Democrats have a committee in most counties where there was nothing a decade ago,” said Jack Zibluk, a communications professor at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga who has closely watched the race. “So there’s the beginning of a real election infrastructure.”