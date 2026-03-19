Politics Shawn Harris walks ‘the tightest tightrope’ to flip deep-red Georgia seat Democrat tries to balance national support with local appeal in a Trump-friendly congressional district. Democrat running for U.S. Congress Shawn Harris addresses the media after winning the special election on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Harris will face GOP candidate Clay Fuller in a runoff for the seat to replace U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in U.S. House District 14 in northwest Georgia. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

ROME — Shawn Harris has no shortage of national Democrats willing to campaign for him in northwest Georgia for his quest to flip a deep-red congressional seat once held by Marjorie Taylor Greene. The challenge is deciding which ones won’t hurt him.

Pete Buttigieg’s visit last weekend offered a glimpse of the balancing act. The former transportation secretary — a military veteran and potential 2028 presidential contender — helped Harris kick off the next phase of his uphill bid against Republican Clay Fuller. And neither he nor Harris is sugarcoating the odds in the April 7 runoff. “We know an uphill fight when we see one, but I believe this district can turn heads all around the country and all around the world,” Buttigieg told a packed audience in Rome. Harris is trying to stitch together a coalition of Democrats, independents and even some crossover Republicans in one of Georgia’s reddest districts. It’s a daunting task against Fuller, a former prosecutor with President Donald Trump’s blessing and broad GOP support. Pete Buttigieg stumps for Shawn Harris in Rome on March 14, 2026. (Shane Backler/AJC)

The retired U.S. Army officer’s campaign is betting that a message centered on kitchen-table concerns — from tariffs to foreign policy — can resonate beyond the Democratic base even in this GOP-leaning corner of Georgia.

But that also means threading a needle. Parachuting in high-profile liberals could backfire. Bringing in people with military or economic credibility, Democratic strategist Fred Hicks said, may carry more weight in a district that hasn’t elected a Democrat since it was created after the 2010 Census. “Democrats need to take the gift they’ve been given with Fuller — a candidate who says he’s fully supporting Trump on everything — and tie those actions to him every chance they get,” Hicks said. A familiar playbook The race echoes another long-shot Georgia special election nearly a decade ago. In the 2017 contest in Atlanta’s suburbs, Jon Ossoff tried to build a coalition of liberal Democrats and Trump-skeptical Republicans in a GOP-leaning district. He drew enormous national attention and record-setting fundraising but mostly kept national party figures at arm’s length. He avoided campaign appearances with then-House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, a favorite target of GOP attacks. He dodged questions about whether he would support her for speaker, saying repeatedly he hadn’t “given it an ounce of thought.”

Even as liberal figures like U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders backed his insurgent bid, Ossoff rarely amplified those ties. Instead, he leaned on local backers and a tightly controlled message about bringing jobs and prosperity to a district that spanned much of Atlanta’s northern arc. In this 2017 file photo, Jon Ossoff, then a Democratic candidate for Congress, meets with his supporters and volunteers at the Sandy Springs Canvass Launch for his final day on the campaign trail. (Chad Rhym/AJC) Ossoff drew significant crossover support — roughly 1 in 5 Republican voters backed him in the initial round — and showed his party had a path in what was then the solidly GOP territory surrounding Atlanta. But he ultimately fell to Republican Karen Handel in the runoff. RELATED Derek Dooley charts path between Trump loyalty and Senate independence Harris, by contrast, has been more willing to center Trump in his campaign — a risk in a district the president carried overwhelmingly. He’s pairing that with a message focused on lowering health care costs and improving quality of life. “Democrats, independents and, yes, Republicans can come together for hope, come together for change and come together for somebody that’s going to stand up for them,” he said.

That approach doesn’t change the math. Harris, a cattle rancher turned politician, led the 17-candidate field in the first round, narrowly edging Fuller while gaining ground in most precincts compared to 2024. Democrats combined for roughly 40% of the vote — a high-water mark for the party in the district. But a victory will require a double-digit swing in the runoff. What’s more, Republicans sidestepped a more controversial contender and instead coalesced behind Fuller, who is aggressively reminding voters that Trump endorsed him. The history of special elections doesn’t make it any easier. The last time a Georgia congressional seat flipped in a special election was in 1872, according to University of Minnesota political scientist Eric Ostermeier. Few of the roughly 30 races since have been competitive.

Clay Fuller, who is running for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s former congressional seat, speaks during President Donald Trump’s rally at Coosa Steel service center in Rome last month. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) “It’s hard to imagine that anyone you bring in will affect the outcome,” University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock said. “It’s not just walking a tightrope. He has to hope for more than that,” he said. “He’s got to walk the tightest tightrope and then hope for a disaster to win this.” ‘Permanently red’? Harris is frank about the challenge. In an interview minutes after polls closed last week, he said he’s not pretending the district will soon flip blue or even purple. He prefers to call it pinkish. “I would not be here tonight if Democrats didn’t show up for me, if independents didn’t pull my way,” he said. “But I also wouldn’t be here if a significant amount of Republicans didn’t vote for me.”

At the Rome rally, Buttigieg joked that the event rivaled the crowd Trump drew during a February visit to a nearby steel plant as he argued that political shifts can happen in unlikely places. “There’s no such thing as a permanently red district or town,” Buttigieg said. Among those in the crammed audience was Summer Cox, a Dallas resident who said she came out of curiosity — and a desire to become more engaged. Though she supports Harris, she said she has voted for both Republicans and Democrats and is frustrated by the deepening divide that dominates American politics. “I think we all kind of want, instead of picking sides or red versus blue, to stop poking fingers,” she said. “There’s no substance behind it — it’s like a reality TV show in politics instead of actual meaningful changes.”