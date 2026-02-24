Politics

‘Politically Georgia’: President Trump visits Georgia

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team talks the president’s trip to Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at his rally at Coosa Steel service center in Rome on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. It was Trump’s first visit to Georgia since his reelection. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at his rally at Coosa Steel service center in Rome on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. It was Trump's first visit to Georgia since his reelection. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
On Tuesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, senior political reporter Greg Bluestein and columnist Patricia Murphy talk about President Donald Trump’s first visit back to Georgia since retaking the White House in 2024.

Trump visited Georgia’s 14th Congressional District last week to promote his economic plan, but the visit came in the throes of a special election to fill the seat left vacant by former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene resigned her seat last month amid a public feud with the president.

Bluestein and Murphy discuss Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election, his endorsements in key Georgia races and how Democrats responded to his visit.

