Atlanta advances as finalist for 2028 Democratic convention
After losing the 2024 bid to Chicago, city leaders get another chance to showcase Georgia’s battleground status.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison and Rep. Nikema Williams speak to journalists after touring State Farm Arena on Thursday, July28, 2022, as part of Atlanta’s bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
Atlanta is back in the hunt for one of the Democratic Party’s biggest prizes.
The Democratic National Committee announced Monday that Atlanta is among five finalist cities to host the 2028 convention, advancing alongside Boston, Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia.
The convention is scheduled for Aug. 7—10, 2028, and party officials plan site visits this spring to evaluate each city’s logistical, operational and financial plans.
It’s a renewed opportunity for Georgia Democrats after the city lost its bid to host the 2024 convention to Chicago.
That decision was a blow to state leaders who framed the event as a chance to showcase Georgia’s transformation from a Republican stronghold to one of the nation’s premier political battlegrounds.
At the time, Atlanta boosters centered their pitch on President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia and the U.S. Senate wins by Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock that handed Democrats control of the chamber.
They argued that bringing the convention to the South would underscore the party’s commitment to expanding the electoral map, borrowing their slogan from the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ iconic mantra: “Make Good Trouble With Us.”
Instead, national Democrats opted for Chicago, buoyed by Illinois’ deep donor network, strong ties to powerful labor unions and financial assurances that helped ease concerns about convention costs.
Now Atlanta is trying again, leaning into both its political clout and its infrastructure.
City leaders point to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s global reach, thousands of hotel rooms across downtown and a Mercedes-Benz Stadium that has hosted a Super Bowl, College Football Playoff championship and — soon — World Cup matches.
During the upcoming site visits, DNC leadership and members of the party’s Technical Advisory Group will assess venue capacity, hotel availability, transportation infrastructure, security planning and fundraising commitments in each city.
Atlanta’s boosters also are expected to argue that the city’s civil rights legacy, the ongoing redevelopment of downtown Atlanta and its modern political transformation offer a compelling backdrop for the party’s quadrennial gathering.
They will also note Atlanta hasn’t hosted the Democratic gathering since 1988, when Michael Dukakis was nominated and the state was still a Democratic bastion.
The competition will be stiff. Chicago is back in contention. Philadelphia offers proximity to another crucial swing state. Boston and Denver bring established convention infrastructure and strong donor bases.
For Atlanta’s political and business leaders, the stakes go beyond symbolism.
A convention would draw thousands of delegates and tens of thousands of visitors, along with intense media attention. And it would set off another high-stakes fight over where Democrats believe their future lies.