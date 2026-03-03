Politics Atlanta advances as finalist for 2028 Democratic convention After losing the 2024 bid to Chicago, city leaders get another chance to showcase Georgia’s battleground status. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison and Rep. Nikema Williams speak to journalists after touring State Farm Arena on Thursday, July28, 2022, as part of Atlanta’s bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Atlanta is back in the hunt for one of the Democratic Party’s biggest prizes. The Democratic National Committee announced Monday that Atlanta is among five finalist cities to host the 2028 convention, advancing alongside Boston, Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia.

The convention is scheduled for Aug. 7—10, 2028, and party officials plan site visits this spring to evaluate each city’s logistical, operational and financial plans. It’s a renewed opportunity for Georgia Democrats after the city lost its bid to host the 2024 convention to Chicago. That decision was a blow to state leaders who framed the event as a chance to showcase Georgia’s transformation from a Republican stronghold to one of the nation’s premier political battlegrounds. At the time, Atlanta boosters centered their pitch on President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia and the U.S. Senate wins by Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock that handed Democrats control of the chamber.

They argued that bringing the convention to the South would underscore the party’s commitment to expanding the electoral map, borrowing their slogan from the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ iconic mantra: “Make Good Trouble With Us.”

Instead, national Democrats opted for Chicago, buoyed by Illinois’ deep donor network, strong ties to powerful labor unions and financial assurances that helped ease concerns about convention costs. Now Atlanta is trying again, leaning into both its political clout and its infrastructure. City leaders point to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s global reach, thousands of hotel rooms across downtown and a Mercedes-Benz Stadium that has hosted a Super Bowl, College Football Playoff championship and — soon — World Cup matches. During the upcoming site visits, DNC leadership and members of the party’s Technical Advisory Group will assess venue capacity, hotel availability, transportation infrastructure, security planning and fundraising commitments in each city.