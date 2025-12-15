Politics

Politically Georgia Live: Chris Carr says ‘lawfare has to end’

A one-on-one AJC interview with the Republican candidate for governor.
By
33 minutes ago

Most Georgia Republican candidates for higher office are loath to criticize President Donald Trump.

But Attorney General Chris Carr has emerged as one of his sharpest critics on the use of the justice system to punish political opponents.

“Let me be crystal clear: Lawfare has to end. This is not going to end well for either party,” the Republican candidate for governor said. “Both parties have got to stop using the criminal and the civil justice system to go after their political opponents.”

Carr was one of six leading candidates for Georgia governor who joined the Politically Georgia forum in November. Here are excerpts from his interview.

On the debate over slashing the income tax

“I want us to be able to cap those property taxes. I think we can reduce the income tax to 3%. But I’ll tell you this, there’s no way that you can eliminate the state income tax without raising taxes on about 90% of Georgians.”

On his contrast with fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones

“He’s been given a lot. I’ve had to earn it. And I think most people in the state have had to earn it.”

On his relationship with Gov. Brian Kemp

“I thought (the late U.S. Sen.) Johnny Isakson was the best retail politician I’d ever been around until I saw Brian Kemp. He’s been fantastic, and I have been proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with him as we dealt with COVID and we dealt with financial crises, and we brought economic development to the state while keeping people safe.”

Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter. He is also an author, TV analyst and co-host of the Politically Georgia podcast.

