Politically Georgia Live: Chris Carr says ‘lawfare has to end’

But Attorney General Chris Carr has emerged as one of his sharpest critics on the use of the justice system to punish political opponents.

“Let me be crystal clear: Lawfare has to end. This is not going to end well for either party,” the Republican candidate for governor said. “Both parties have got to stop using the criminal and the civil justice system to go after their political opponents.”

Carr was one of six leading candidates for Georgia governor who joined the Politically Georgia forum in November. Here are excerpts from his interview.

On the debate over slashing the income tax

“I want us to be able to cap those property taxes. I think we can reduce the income tax to 3%. But I’ll tell you this, there’s no way that you can eliminate the state income tax without raising taxes on about 90% of Georgians.”

On his contrast with fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones

“He’s been given a lot. I’ve had to earn it. And I think most people in the state have had to earn it.”