Keisha Lance Bottoms shares why she is running for Georgia governor

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has formally launched a campaign to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Bottoms enjoys high name recognition in metro Atlanta after winning the 2017 mayoral race with overwhelming support, especially from Black women. But she has a complicated track record as mayor, including her work on social justice and affordable housing issues, a bitter feud with Kemp on her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and criticism over a spike in violent crime during her tenure. This came to an abrupt end with her 2021 decision to join former President Joe Biden's administration as a key adviser instead of seeking a second mayoral term. She later joined his failed 2024 reelection campaign. Bottoms is expected to face tough competition from other Democratic nominees like State Sen. Jason Esteves and potentially former two-time nominee Stacey Abrams. Credits: Getty Images | @realDonaldTrump / Truth Social | Greg Bluestein / AJC

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is preparing to run for Georgia governor
Keisha Lance Bottoms takes formal step toward running for Georgia governor
TORPY: Keisha Lance Bottoms a dream candidate — for the GOP

How a majority Hispanic city in Georgia became a major ICE target

Police in Dalton, Georgia, wrongfully arrested Ximena Arias-Cristobal, a 19-year-old college student, which led to her ICE detainment. Credit:AJC|City of Dalton

Atlanta hip-hop legend Rico Wade honored with monument in East Point

A monument honoring Rico Wade, co-founder of Organized Noize, now stands in East Point, celebrating his lasting impact on Atlanta's hip-hop scene.

How Atlanta became the most-surveilled city in America

Atlanta is the most-surveilled city in the U.S. Credits: AJC | Getty | GDOT | Fusus/YT | Atlanta PD | Atlanta Police Foundation | Axon | NYT | Comparitech

The unusual beautification of Atlanta's strangest hiking trail

Doll’s Head Trail isn’t your average hike. The 2.5-mile trail, nestled in Atlanta’s Constitution Lakes Park, didn’t always look like this.