News

Keisha Lance Bottoms shares why she is running for Georgia governor

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has formally launched a campaign to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Bottoms enjoys high name recognition in metro Atlanta after winning the 2017 mayoral race with overwhelming support, especially from Black women. But she has a complicated track record as mayor, including her work on social justice and affordable housing issues, a bitter feud with Kemp on her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and criticism over a spike in violent crime during her tenure. This came to an abrupt end with her 2021 decision to join former President Joe Biden's administration as a key adviser instead of seeking a second mayoral term. She later joined his failed 2024 reelection campaign. Bottoms is expected to face tough competition from other Democratic nominees like State Sen. Jason Esteves and potentially former two-time nominee Stacey Abrams. Credits: Getty Images | @realDonaldTrump / Truth Social | Greg Bluestein / AJC

1:49