Politics

Democrats’ showing in Georgia special elections boosts party, unnerves Republicans

Out of four special elections completed this fall, one seat flipped from Republican to Democrat.
Signs for candidates line up outside the Alpharetta Branch Library in Alpharetta, Ga., on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Signs for candidates line up outside the Alpharetta Branch Library in Alpharetta, Ga., on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
By and
1 hour ago

Special elections in Georgia can be unpredictable — as was seen earlier this month when a Democrat flipped an Athens-area House seat.

With a message focused on health care and housing, Democrat Eric Gisler defeated Republican Mack “Dutch” Guest to take over a district in parts of Clarke and Oconee counties, previously represented by Republican Marcus Wiedower.

RELATED
Georgia Democrats flip Republican state House seat in Athens area

Democratic Party of Georgia Chairman Charlie Bailey said they’re taking the lessons they learned from wins like Gisler’s — and flipping two Public Service Commission seats last month — and applying them to next fall’s general elections.

“People see that these Republicans have made the American Dream less attainable now than it was 22 years ago when they took power,” he said. “And guess what? You don’t have to put up with it. You can do something about it. And they came out and voted against it.”

While only one seat out of the four completed special elections held this fall changed party hands, the competitiveness of races in once-thought-to-be squarely Republican districts puts control of the Legislature in play as lawmakers head into the start of a new session and a midterm year. A fifth race has a runoff election early next year.

A special election is held when a legislator vacates their seat in the middle of their two-year term. There are no primary races, putting candidates from all parties on one ballot. Voter turnout is traditionally low.

Republicans currently control both chambers of the General Assembly. The hold a 99-81 advantage in the House and 33-23 in the Senate. Democrats have been working for years to chip away at their lead.

Legislative districts in Georgia are drawn by the party that has control of the chambers, typically in a way that guarantee wins based on party. But, in metro areas of Georgia’s bigger cities where a large number of voters support Democrats, Republicans are forced to draw districts that leave wiggle room to flip their seats.

Brian Robinson, a GOP strategist who consults the Georgia House Republican Caucus, said it’s not unusual for local races to go against the party of the sitting president.

“It’s always important to keep an eye on these special elections,” he said. “Even if they’re not predictive, it speaks to the environment.”

For example, a Democrat won in a district similar to the one held by Wiedower in a special election eight years ago, which also occurred in the first year of President Donald Trump’s first administration, only for it to flip back to a Republican the following year.

“A lot of the environment is because of people feeling squeezed by inflation and rising prices and they don’t have high hopes for things getting better. That’s always a bad spot politically,” he said.

Robinson said if things turn around economically next year it will take some of the pressure off Republican candidates.

Senate Democratic Leader Harold Jones of Augusta said if Democrats continue the work they did in the Athens-area race, they’ll do well next fall.

“If Democrats continue to work hard to get the turnout up and really energize voters, I think we have a good fighting chance,” Jones said. “I think we’re going to have the chance of actually being able to flip some of those (closer) seats next year.”

Races in three other districts this year remained in control of the departing lawmaker’s party.

Two more special elections will be held in January, with both expected to remain in Republican control. One is a runoff in a Canton-based district that was held by state Rep. Mandi Ballinger, who died earlier this year. The other is a Macon-area seat that was recently vacated by state Sen. John Kennedy, who stepped down to focus on his campaign for lieutenant governor.

RELATED
Georgia Democrats flip Republican state House seat in Athens area

Here is what happened in other legislative races this fall:

Senate

While Dickerson won, Democrat Debra Shigley performed better than expected. Dickerson received 61% of the vote. Beach, then a seven-term incumbent, won with 70% of the vote last year.

House

RELATED
Former Cobb school board member heads to Georgia Senate
RELATED
Runoff for Canton-based district to be held Jan. 6

The first election in 2026 will take place over a Canton-based House District. Republican Bill Fincher and Democrat Scott Sanders will head to a runoff election Jan. 6 after neither received the majority in a six-candidate contest this month to win outright.

Sanders made it to the runoff thanks to vote splitting among GOP candidates, but he follows in Shigley’s footsteps in Cherokee County.

The most recent elected official to step down is former state Sen. John Kennedy, a Macon Republican who resigned to focus on his campaign for lieutenant governor. Six candidates, five Republicans and one Democrat, filed paperwork to replace Kennedy in a special election scheduled for Jan. 20.

Robinson, the Republican strategist, said the party will be fine if they acknowledge that the environment is challenging and recruit “really good candidates.”

“And understand you need to run in 2026 like the underdogs,” Robinson said. “I think Republicans need to go into 2026 with vim and vigor.”

About the Authors

Maya T. Prabhu covers the Georgia Senate and statewide issues as a government reporter for The AJC. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, the criminal justice system and legislative politics.

Michelle Baruchman covers the Georgia House of Representatives and statewide issues. She is a politics news and enterprise reporter covering statewide political stories.

More Stories

The Latest

Fani Willis testifies
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

5 takeaways from Fani Willis’ state Senate testimony

6m ago

Who will replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress?

Fani Willis slams Trump for social media comments about Reiners’ deaths

Keep Reading

Democrats look to keep momentum in 2026

Athens area voters to decide new state representative in special election

What we learned from a Democratic win in an Athens House seat

Featured

Fani Willis testifies

Fani Willis blasts Senate panel in contentious hearing

EXCLUSIVE

Atlanta’s SweetWater 420 Fest on the move again with a new venue for 2026

Fatal mauling causes animal control changes in Fulton County