Carr echoed other mainstream Republicans who have criticized both Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ election interference case and Trump’s recent order directing U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate his political adversaries.

Credit: Jenni Girtman and Steve Schaefer Credit: Jenni Girtman and Steve Schaefer

But his remarks mark a clear break from Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a Trump-endorsed rival who has praised the president’s use of executive power. Carr is taking a more measured approach, particularly when it comes to the criminal justice system. “When we start turning each other into the enemy, that changes a whole human dynamic. And we in this country got to stop treating each other as enemies,” he said.

On the National Guard

Carr backed Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to deploy more than 300 Georgia National Guard troops to Washington to support Trump’s federal intervention. But he doesn’t think Georgia needs a similar show of force at home, crediting bipartisan public safety cooperation in Atlanta.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

He also said the courts — not the president — should decide whether Trump has the authority to send troops into states that push back.

“That’s why you have the court system,” he said. “If it’s not legal, the court system will make that determination.”

Explore Georgia Democrats test their 2026 messaging during fundraising dinner

On his campaign strategy

Carr was the first Republican to enter the race in November 2024. But within the last few weeks, the race has transformed.

Jones won Trump’s endorsement, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joined the GOP field. Across the aisle, former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is running, too, as a Democrat. Carr said he saw those developments coming, and he’s not shifting course. “It doesn’t change it a bit because we factored all of this in,” he said of his strategy. “We welcome whoever is going to be in this race. The reality of the situation is this: There’s only one candidate that can win the primary and win the general on the Republican side, and that’s me.”

On persuadable voters

Carr’s path to victory depends on attracting not just diehard Republicans but also independents and more moderate voters.

That puts him in a similar lane as both Duncan and Raffensperger. Still, Carr said he’s confident there’s room for him to make his pitch to the mainstream and the middle.

Credit: AJC file photo Credit: AJC file photo

“There’s going to be a growing group out there that cares about jobs, safety and education — and who maybe don’t want to talk about social issues the way Republicans and Democrats used to,” he said. “Candidate quality matters. Look at 2022, after Kemp and I were told our careers were over and not to run again. We went out there, talked about what we did, and we got 74% of the vote.”

On the budget standoff

A former top aide to Republican U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, Carr has seen plenty of budget brinkmanship in Washington. He called the current government shutdown, triggered by Democrats’ push to extend expiring health care subsidies, “100% political theater.” Instead, he said, lawmakers should give states more control over federal health care dollars.

“I’ve seen this before. This is about the Democrats not liking Donald Trump,” he said. “Veterans are going to suffer. Military members are going to suffer. Health care is going to suffer.”