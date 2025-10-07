Politics
Politics

Carr strikes different tone from Trump loyalists in GOP governor race

Attorney general backs many of Trump’s policies but says ‘lawfare has got to end.’
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is running for governor. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is running for governor. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
By
36 minutes ago

Some Georgia Republicans running for the state’s top office make sure there’s no daylight between them and President Donald Trump. Attorney General Chris Carr is not one of them.

The Republican contender for governor is embracing the president and many of his policies. But he’s not afraid to draw lines.

In an interview on Tuesday’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, Carr said he opposes Trump’s use of the criminal justice system to settle political scores.

“I’ve said this about both the Biden administration, the Obama years and now: Lawfare has got to end,” he said. “Using the civil or criminal justice system to go after our political opponents is not going to end well for any of us. It’s got to stop.”

Carr echoed other mainstream Republicans who have criticized both Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ election interference case and Trump’s recent order directing U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate his political adversaries.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr have clashed repeatedly. (Jenni Girtman & Steve Schaefer / For the AJC)

Credit: Jenni Girtman and Steve Schaefer

icon to expand image

Credit: Jenni Girtman and Steve Schaefer

But his remarks mark a clear break from Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a Trump-endorsed rival who has praised the president’s use of executive power. Carr is taking a more measured approach, particularly when it comes to the criminal justice system.

“When we start turning each other into the enemy, that changes a whole human dynamic. And we in this country got to stop treating each other as enemies,” he said.

On the National Guard

Carr backed Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to deploy more than 300 Georgia National Guard troops to Washington to support Trump’s federal intervention. But he doesn’t think Georgia needs a similar show of force at home, crediting bipartisan public safety cooperation in Atlanta.

The National Guard is on standby near the Georgia Capitol on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

He also said the courts — not the president — should decide whether Trump has the authority to send troops into states that push back.

“That’s why you have the court system,” he said. “If it’s not legal, the court system will make that determination.”

ExploreGeorgia Democrats test their 2026 messaging during fundraising dinner

On his campaign strategy

Carr was the first Republican to enter the race in November 2024. But within the last few weeks, the race has transformed.

Jones won Trump’s endorsement, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joined the GOP field. Across the aisle, former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is running, too, as a Democrat. Carr said he saw those developments coming, and he’s not shifting course.

“It doesn’t change it a bit because we factored all of this in,” he said of his strategy. “We welcome whoever is going to be in this race. The reality of the situation is this: There’s only one candidate that can win the primary and win the general on the Republican side, and that’s me.”

On persuadable voters

Carr’s path to victory depends on attracting not just diehard Republicans but also independents and more moderate voters.

That puts him in a similar lane as both Duncan and Raffensperger. Still, Carr said he’s confident there’s room for him to make his pitch to the mainstream and the middle.

President Donald Trump is greeted by Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives David Ralston (from left), Attorney General Chris Carr, and Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan as he arrives at Dobbins AFB on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Marietta. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

Credit: AJC file photo

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC file photo

“There’s going to be a growing group out there that cares about jobs, safety and education — and who maybe don’t want to talk about social issues the way Republicans and Democrats used to,” he said. “Candidate quality matters. Look at 2022, after Kemp and I were told our careers were over and not to run again. We went out there, talked about what we did, and we got 74% of the vote.”

On the budget standoff

A former top aide to Republican U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, Carr has seen plenty of budget brinkmanship in Washington.

He called the current government shutdown, triggered by Democrats’ push to extend expiring health care subsidies, “100% political theater.” Instead, he said, lawmakers should give states more control over federal health care dollars.

“I’ve seen this before. This is about the Democrats not liking Donald Trump,” he said. “Veterans are going to suffer. Military members are going to suffer. Health care is going to suffer.”

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter. He is also an author, TV analyst and co-host of the Politically Georgia podcast.

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, speaks to reporters following a Senate Special Committee on Protecting Women’s Sports meeting at the Capitol in Atlanta on Friday, December 13, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dolezal jumps into lieutenant governor’s race with hard-right platform

Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal entered the race for lieutenant governor with a hardline platform that featured his loyalty to President Donald Trump.

LISTEN

Polls, power and the Fani Willis collapse

The “Politically Georgia” team analyzes top headlines.

OPINION

Readers write

The District 35 special election should be the same day as Nov. 4 municipal elections, and the Public Service Commission needs to be held accountable, our readers write.

The Latest

Photographs of hostages are displayed inside the Ahavath Achim Synagogue as members of metro Atlanta's Jewish community gather on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, to mark the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks against Israel. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s statewide races reflect shifting sentiments two years after Oct. 7

GOP rivals Collins and Dooley rack up nearly $2M hauls in early Senate sprint

Government shutdown slows operations but not visitors at Georgia parks

Featured

Target plans a new store in Covington, about 35 miles east of downtown Atlanta. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Credit: AP

Target to open largest metro Atlanta store in over a decade, developer says

Target will open its largest metro Atlanta store in more than a decade, says the developer behind the project.

OPINION

Torpy: Downtown ATL holds ICE’s newest hellhole. Cruelty is the point.

Immigrants are being held for days in the basement of ICE’s Atlanta field office without beds, showers or access to lawyers. Twelve hours is supposed to be the limit.

A 5-year-old wanted a Jimmy Carter birthday party. His mom delivers.

Ryan became fascinated with the 39th president — especially Carter's Habitat for Humanity work — after learning about him on Presidents Day when Ryan was in preschool.