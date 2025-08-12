Elections
Elections

Gwinnett Republican joins crowded field in lieutenant governor’s race

Rep. David Clark challenged GOP leaders, and now he wants to lead Georgia Senate.
State Rep. David Clark, R-Buford, announced Tuesday he will seek his party’s nomination for lieutenant governor next year. (Bob Andres/AJC 2019)

Credit: AJC file photo

Credit: AJC file photo

State Rep. David Clark, R-Buford, announced Tuesday he will seek his party’s nomination for lieutenant governor next year. (Bob Andres/AJC 2019)
By
1 hour ago

A Gwinnett County Republican has joined the crowded race to become Georgia’s next lieutenant governor.

State Rep. David Clark, R-Buford, announced Tuesday he will seek his party’s nomination for lieutenant governor next year. A military veteran, Clark announced his candidacy by pledging to be “a warrior for Georgia families, values and freedom.”

“In a world on fire, America doesn’t need more politicians,” Clark said in a video posted on his campaign website. “We need warriors.”

ExploreTrump endorses Burt Jones in Georgia governor’s race

Clark joins a Republican field that already includes Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega; Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon; and Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia.

State Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, also is considering a run for lieutenant governor, and Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin of Sandy Springs has announced he’s running.

The candidates are seeking to replace Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is running for governor next year.

ExploreTillery kicks off lieutenant governor campaign barnstorming across Georgia

As a legislator, Clark earned a reputation as a thorn in the side of House Republican leaders. In 2020, he tried unsuccessfully to replace then-House Speaker David Ralston.

The following year Ralston banished him from the chamber when Clark refused to follow House rules and be tested for COVID-19. Clark relented, took a test and rejoined the House two days later.

In 2021, he announced he would not seek reelection. But he changed his mind and in 2022 defeated a fellow Republican incumbent when redistricting pitted them against each other.

Clark has kept a lower profile since then. That would change if he’s elected lieutenant governor, where he would preside over the Senate and become one of the most powerful politicians in Georgia.

ExploreThe latest from the Georgia 2026 campaign trail

In announcing his campaign, Clark highlighted his North Georgia roots, his “small-town values” and his combat service in Afghanistan.

“I fought to defend our nation’s freedom overseas,” Clark said in the video. “Now, I’m in a new fight — for YOU — as I step in to defend our families, future and freedom here at home as your next lieutenant governor of Georgia.”

As a legislator, Clark said he “protected unborn life and stood for religious liberty” and “defended the Second Amendment without compromise.”

Earlier this year he worked on bipartisan legislation that restrict courts from ordering controversial “reunification treatments” that some family courts used to resolve custody disputes.

About the Author

David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

State Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, along with his family and supporters, speaks at the south steps inside the State Capitol to kick off his campaign for lieutenant governor on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Tillery kicks off lieutenant governor campaign barnstorming across Georgia

State Sen. Blake Tillery, a Vidalia Republican, conducted a multicity tour that crisscrossed Georgia from Savannah to Atlanta to kick off his campaign.

LISTEN

Is Geoff Duncan running for governor?

Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan talks to the hosts of “Politically Georgia” for the first time since becoming a Democrat. He says he hasn't ruled out a run at governor.

2h ago

Election 2026: Who’s running for office in Georgia

Here’s who has officially announced a run for some of the more noteworthy and competitive Georgia offices.

The Latest

President Donald Trump during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena following his inauguration as the 47th president in Washington, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Trump raised $239 million to pay for inaugurtion festivities, including more than $5.2 million from Georgians, records show. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

Georgia contributors chipped in $5.2 million to pay for Trump inauguration

What is the New Georgia Project?

Stacey Abrams group to pay largest fine for campaign violations in Georgia history

Featured

Bullet holes are visible in a CDC building on Saturday, August 9, 2025, after a deadly shooting Friday. A man opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, killing a police officer who tried to stop him, authorities said. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Details emerge about CDC shooter, RFK Jr. visits campus: Developing updates

More details are emerging surrounding the incident Friday where a man opened fire on the CDC campus in Atlanta killing a police officer.

Ossoff: Pregnant women, children abused in immigration custody

“I’m sounding the alarm,” Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, said at a Monday press conference in which he highlighted alleged instances of immigration detainee abuse.

Ex-Georgia HS football coach sentenced after taking $24K in booster funds

Mike Chastain, who coached the Jones County football team from 2019-24, repays $24,000 to Jones County Touchdown Club in court, likely fulfilling his probation conditions.