Esteves endorsed by mother of woman who died after delayed abortion care

Jason Esteves’ campaign for governor picked up an endorsement today from Shanette Williams, whose daughter Amber Nicole Thurman died from abortion-related complications in the weeks after strict state limits on the procedure took effect. The endorsement was a much-needed boost for Esteves, as the former state senator from Atlanta has lagged in the polls behind a trio of well-known Democrats. Thurman died in August 2022 after waiting more than 20 hours for treatment at a metro Atlanta hospital following an abortion procedure in North Carolina. A state review later determined her death was preventable, according to ProPublica. Her story became a rallying cry for abortion rights advocates during last year’s presidential campaign, when Democrats aired ads featuring Thurman’s family. Then-Vice President Kamala Harris also traveled to Atlanta to highlight what she called a “health care crisis.”

Williams called Esteves a “champion for women,” saying she trusted him to fight to overturn Georgia’s 2019 law that bans most abortions once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy.

“My daughter’s death has been the greatest loss of my life, but I refuse to stay silent,” Williams said. “I have to fight — and I know Jason will fight alongside me.”

Esteves, a Democrat running to succeed Gov. Brian Kemp, praised Williams for turning tragedy into activism.

“We must continue to speak Amber Nicole Thurman’s name — but that alone is not enough,” he said. “When I’m governor, I will fight to overturn Georgia’s abortion ban and restore reproductive freedom in our state.”

State Republican leaders stand by the law. Kemp, who signed the law in 2019, has criticized Democrats for spreading “falsehoods and misinformation” about the limits.

Things to know

Good morning! It’s day nine of the federal government shutdown. Officially, Republicans and Democrats still aren’t talking to each other. But bipartisan clusters of lawmakers have been meeting privately. If there’s no deal by next week, U.S. troops could miss a paycheck.

Here are three things to know for today:

Georgia consumers can now see the price hikes they’ll pay for health insurance coverage if federal subsidies expire at the end of the year, the AJC’s Ariel Hart reports.

Five open governor’s races across the South in 2026 could reshape the Republican party once President Donald Trump leaves office, Adam Beam reports.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris transformed her Atlanta stop on her book tour into a defiant critique of President Donald Trump’s second term, Greg Bluestein reports.

Greene effect

More than 13,000 nurses in Atlanta for a conference were buzzing Wednesday about U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Rome Republican broke with GOP leaders earlier this week, criticizing them for not having a plan to address health insurance subsidies scheduled to expire at the end of this year. Democrats say they won’t vote to reopen the federal government unless those subsidies are extended. “I think what people are hoping for is that her willingness to stand up and speak out will be the nudge other members of Congress need,” Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, president of the American Nurses Association, told us during a conference break at the Georgia World Congress Center. “Hopefully people will follow suit and listen to their constituents — like she’s listening — to see the real world impact.” It’s one of several examples of Greene breaking party ranks, which is one reason Kennedy said she’s “not surprised anymore.” She added that Greene is providing “the voice of reason” — at least when it comes to this debate.

“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue,” Kennedy said. “This is a national security, making sure people are taken care of, people are healthy.”

Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, a milestone for a city whose creation spawned a wave of new suburban enclaves that have reshaped Metro Atlanta’s growth.

Now, the once sleepy suburb is locked in its first contentious battle for mayor, a sign of the city’s maturing politics. The race has a big moment tonight when WSB-TV partners with Rough Draft Atlanta to televise a forum featuring four candidates ahead of the start of early voting next week.

Incumbent Mayor Rusty Paul is seeking his fourth term. He’s easily won reelection since first taking office in 2015. But now he’s facing opposition from two City Council members and a public relations executive who are challenging his narrative of the city’s status.

Council member Andy Bauman pointed to the city losing two public schools and some noticeable business closures, including The General Muir restaurant and deli, as a sign the city’s progress has stalled. “The competition from other cities is getting tougher,” a narrator notes in a Bauman ad. Council member Jody Reichel has criticized the city’s leadership for not doing a better job of attracting and retaining young families, calling for a “new vision” for the city. Dontaye Carter, who owns a PR firm and unsuccessfully challenged Paul in 2021, is running a campaign focused on issues such as affordable housing and transportation.

Medicaid scrutiny

The health care company Centene is suing Georgia after it lost a contract to manage the state’s Medicaid program. Now, a state lawmaker wants Georgia to investigate the company for how it has managed Medicaid. State Rep. Doreen Carter, D-Lithonia, cited a Wall Street Journal analysis that showed the company received about $620 million in duplicative Medicaid payments nationwide. That included $92 million in Georgia. Carter sent a letter to new Department of Community Health Commissioner Dean Burke, a former Republican state senator, asking him to “prioritize a thorough investigation into Centene’s practices.”

“This systemic issue of mismanagement of taxpayer dollars is deeply concerning and undermines the integrity of our Medicaid system,” Carter wrote.

A spokesperson for Centene called the allegations misleading, saying the company has “well known mechanisms in place with the ultimate purpose of safeguarding against overpayment.” The company says it returned more than $2 billion to states from 2019 to 2021.

Listen up

Today on “Politically Georgia” U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, explains her criticism of GOP leadership amid the government shutdown. Then the AJC’s Tamar Hallerman discusses new details in the Fani Willis investigation and Georgia election case. You can listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free a Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Buddy Carter’s cash

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said his Senate campaign raised “more than $1 million” in the most recent fundraising quarter.

That haul appears likely to land him in third place behind fellow Republicans U.S. Rep. Mike Collins of Jackson, who said he raised $1.9 million this quarter, and former football coach Derek Dooley, who announced raising $1.8 million in just eight weeks.

Carter, R-St. Simons Island, has already loaned his campaign $2 million from his personal wealth derived from owning pharmacies. He said the $3.9 million in cash on hand is more than his opponents, taking a swipe at them in the process.

“We didn’t inherit anything from daddy,” Carter wrote on X. “We‘re earning it — every dime, every vote.”

Dooley is the son of the late Vince Dooley, the legendary Georgia football coach. Collins’ father is former U.S. Rep. Mac Collins, and his trucking business is an offshoot of the company his father founded.

Ossoff’s campaign has more money than all three Republicans, raising $12 million in the last three months.

You’ve got mail

All seven Democrats in Georgia’s congressional delegation sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson asking him to call lawmakers back in session to address the government shutdown and expiring health insurance subsidies.

Johnson has canceled House votes for the past two week, saying he wants to keep pressure on Senate Democrats to stop using the filibuster to block a House-passed government funding bill.

The Georgia Democrats’ letter said that the House needs to get back to work.

“Overwhelming majorities of Americans want Congress to act to prevent huge increases in health care costs and to end the government shutdown,” they wrote. “We urge you to call the U.S. House back to Washington immediately to engage in good-faith bipartisan efforts to address these issues.” Earlier this week, every GOP member of the delegation signed onto a similar letter to U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both Georgia Democrats.

Today in Washington

President Donald Trump will hold a Cabinet meeting. He’ll also meet at the White House with President Alexander Stubb of Finland.

President Alexander Stubb of Finland. The House is not in session.

The Senate will vote again on government funding legislation and will also consider a bill to roll back a Biden administration policy.

House Speaker Mike Johnson will answer viewer questions live on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” at 8:30 a.m., the first time for a sitting speaker since 2001.

Confirmed

Longtime Georgia political operative William “Billy” Kirkland was among the bloc of 102 people confirmed to new jobs by the U.S. Senate this week.

Kirkland is now officially the assistant secretary of the Interior Department.

Kirkland previously managed campaigns for former Georgia U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. He has also once worked for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Shoutouts

Today’s birthday:

State Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia.

Before you go

