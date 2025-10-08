It also comes as national Republicans continue to ramp up their attacks against him. The Senate GOP’s campaign arm has pledged to spend at least $5 million to defeat him, and the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America is kicking in another $4.5 million.

Ossoff’s $12 million haul, expected to rank among the largest in the nation this quarter, is just an early down payment on what’s expected to be a nine-figure race. Still, it’s a show of financial force that contrasts sharply with the muddled Republican field.

After deciding against a Senate bid of his own, Gov. Brian Kemp hoped Trump and other Republicans would rally behind a consensus candidate. Instead, his pick — former football coach Derek Dooley — has plunged the primary into deeper uncertainty while the president has remained on the sidelines.

With Kemp’s help, Dooley amassed roughly $1.8 million over an eight-week span since his Aug. 4 campaign launch, drawing support from some of the state GOP’s biggest donors.

But U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, outraised Dooley, collecting about $1.9 million from more than 40,0000 contributions for his Senate bid over a slightly longer stretch. A third prominent Republican, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, has yet to file his latest report. He raised $1.1 million last quarter, but his numbers matter less — the wealthy pharmacist is partly self-funding his campaign and has already lent himself $2 million.

All three are competing for Trump’s blessing, though it’s not clear whether the first wave of reports give any of the trio a decisive edge.