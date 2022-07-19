Combined Shape Caption

BA.5 omicron subvariant pushes , wave of infections, as White House mulls booster shots.CNN reports that almost 2.5 years into the COVID-19 pandemic, a new variant has arrived, .and experts say it's the most transmissible and infectious variant yet.As the coronavirus has evolved into the most recent omicron subvariant, BA.5.the pandemic isn't stopping anytime soon.Per the World Health Organization, BA.5 and BA.4 have sparked a worldwide surge in COVID cases.In the past couple of weeks, the world has seen an uptick of 30% more coronavirus infections.We have been watching this virus evolve rapidly. We've been planning and preparing for this moment. , Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, via CNN.And the message that I want to get across to the American people is this: BA.5 is something we're closely monitoring, and most importantly... , Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, via CNN.... we know how to manage it. , Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, via CNN.As a new wave of coronavirus hits the United States, health officials are reportedly working toward allowing a second round of booster shots for all adult citizens.Experts say staying up to date with vaccinations is still the best way to avoid hospitalization or death