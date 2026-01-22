Loading...
Why planes take off over graves at Georgia's major airports

Airports are designed for movement, but in Georgia's major travel hubs, some things never moved at all. You won’t see them from the plane window, but two people are buried inside the runway itself at Savannah’s airport. In Atlanta, two historic cemeteries remain surrounded by airport development. These burial sites date back to the 1800s, long before jets and terminals reshaped the state's landscape. The AJC's Jordan Pettiford dives into a tale of two cities wrestling with historic preservation and technological progress. Credits: AJC | WSBTV | Getty | Johnny Crawford/AJC | Brian Ball | Savannah Municipal Archives | United States Geological Survey | Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport | Savannah Morning News | Library of Congress | RMI Designs

1:18
AJC | 1 hour ago

Why planes take off over graves at Georgia's major airports

