The FBI just raided Fulton County's election hub. Here’s what we know.

FBI agents descended on Fulton County’s election hub on Wednesday for a sudden “court‑ordered activity,” according to an Atlanta FBI spokesperson. A search warrant obtained by the AJC shows investigators sought all 2020 Fulton County ballots, ballot envelopes, tabulator tapes, ballot images, and voter rolls. The raid appears tied to the Trump administration’s long‑held — and repeatedly disproven — belief that Fulton’s 2020 election was rife with fraud, a claim dismissed by multiple recounts and courts. Neither county officials nor Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had advance notice. The AJC's Greg Bluestein describes the scene and how state lawmakers are reacting to the surprise raid. Credits: AJC | AP | @joshmclauringa/Instagram | Greg Bluestein / AJC

1:37