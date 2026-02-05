Loading...
News

What the FBI raid of the Fulton County election office means for 2026

An unexpected FBI raid at the Fulton County elections hub is raising urgent questions about the future of voting in Georgia. Body camera footage obtained by the AJC shows FBI agents collecting nearly 700 boxes of paper ballots as part of a newly revived federal probe into the 2020 election. The move by the federal government has raised questions about the warrant and reignited the Trump administration's claims of election fraud that were long rejected by recounts, courts and federal reviews. Some state lawmakers have expressed their fear this action could be used to justify a state takeover of the county's elections this year. The AJC's Patricia Murphy, Charles Minshew and Shaddi Abusaid break down what happened, how President Trump is responding and how the fallout could shape elections nationwide beyond 2026. Credits: AJC | C-SPAN | AP | Fulton County Police Department | The Dan Bongino Show/X | Arvin Temkar/AJC

2:56
AJC | 1 hour ago

Police body cam footage shows confusion at FBI raid of Fulton elections office

Trump: Fulton FBI raid will show 2020 election was stolen

As FBI rekindles 2020 fight, Raffensperger urges Georgians to look forward

Today's Video Headlines

What the FBI raid of the Fulton County election office means for 2026

1h ago

Exclusive: Police body cam footage shows confusion at FBI raid of Fulton elections office

Georgia’s youngest state lawmaker weighs in on students protesting ICE

Hundreds gather calling for justice after Minneapolis ICE shooting

More Videos

The FBI just raided Fulton County's election hub. Here’s what we know.

FBI agents descended on Fulton County’s election hub on Wednesday, Jan. 28, for a sudden raid. Credits: AJC|AP|@joshmclauringa/Instagram|Greg Bluestein/AJC

Why planes take off over graves at Georgia's major airports

Credits: AJC|WSBTV|Getty|J. Crawford/AJC|B. Ball|Savannah Mun. Arch.|US Geo. Survey|Savannah/Hilton Head Intl. Airport|Savannah Morning News|Libr. of Cong.|RMI

The ultimate severe weather supply guide for the South

Here's how smart preparation helps people across the South stay safe and comfortable through severe weather events. Credits: AJC | AP

How one man turned a 101‑year‑old church into a Trump shrine

Whitey Taylor has turned his store into a monument to President Donald Trump. Credits: AJC|@libertyuniversity/YT| Cornerstone Church, Trump Town USA/FB