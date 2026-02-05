What the FBI raid of the Fulton County election office means for 2026

An unexpected FBI raid at the Fulton County elections hub is raising urgent questions about the future of voting in Georgia. Body camera footage obtained by the AJC shows FBI agents collecting nearly 700 boxes of paper ballots as part of a newly revived federal probe into the 2020 election. The move by the federal government has raised questions about the warrant and reignited the Trump administration's claims of election fraud that were long rejected by recounts, courts and federal reviews. Some state lawmakers have expressed their fear this action could be used to justify a state takeover of the county's elections this year. The AJC's Patricia Murphy, Charles Minshew and Shaddi Abusaid break down what happened, how President Trump is responding and how the fallout could shape elections nationwide beyond 2026. Credits: AJC | C-SPAN | AP | Fulton County Police Department | The Dan Bongino Show/X | Arvin Temkar/AJC

2:56