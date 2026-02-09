'I want my vote back': GOP Georgia town pushes back at proposed ICE detention center

Social Circle, a small town of about 5,000 people, suddenly finds itself at the center of a national debate. After the rural community appeared on a list of potential ICE detention facility sites, residents across the political spectrum have spoken out against the proposal. Their concerns range from infrastructure strain and public safety to frustration over the lack of communication from government officials. Now, the town is grappling with a larger question: what happens when national policy lands on your doorstep?

2:26