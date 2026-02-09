Loading...
News

'I want my vote back': GOP Georgia town pushes back at proposed ICE detention center

Social Circle, a small town of about 5,000 people, suddenly finds itself at the center of a national debate. After the rural community appeared on a list of potential ICE detention facility sites, residents across the political spectrum have spoken out against the proposal. Their concerns range from infrastructure strain and public safety to frustration over the lack of communication from government officials. Now, the town is grappling with a larger question: what happens when national policy lands on your doorstep?

2:26
AJC | 57 minutes ago

Ossoff: Possible new ICE detention warehouse ‘not right’ for Social Circle

Federal judge in Georgia calls out ICE for continuing to deny bond hearings

Today's Video Headlines

'I want my vote back': GOP Georgia town pushes back at proposed ICE detention center

57m ago
FROM

Her name was Marion King. Her story still matters.

What the FBI raid of the Fulton County election office means for 2026

Exclusive: Police body cam footage shows confusion at FBI raid of Fulton elections office

More Videos

Georgia’s youngest state lawmaker weighs in on students protesting ICE

The AJC's Greg Bluestein spoke with Rep. Akbar Ali, the youngest elected state lawmaker in Georgia, about recent ICE protests.

Hundreds gather calling for justice after Minneapolis ICE shooting

Hundreds gather in Atlanta for a vigil and protest after the ICE killing of Alex Pretti, calling for justice, solidarity and an end to ICE

The FBI just raided Fulton County's election hub. Here’s what we know.

FBI agents descended on Fulton County’s election hub on Wednesday, Jan. 28, for a sudden raid. Credits: AJC|AP|@joshmclauringa/Instagram|Greg Bluestein/AJC

Why planes take off over graves at Georgia's major airports

Credits: AJC|WSBTV|Getty|J. Crawford/AJC|B. Ball|Savannah Mun. Arch.|US Geo. Survey|Savannah/Hilton Head Intl. Airport|Savannah Morning News|Libr. of Cong.|RMI