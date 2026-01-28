Loading...
Hundreds gather calling for justice after Minneapolis ICE shooting

Hundreds of people gathered in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood for a community-organized protest and vigil following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis. The grassroots event blended speeches, chants and calls for solidarity with those affected by the ongoing ICE operations, connecting the moment to broader struggles for justice and community protection. Organizers urged continued support for immigrant rights groups and closed with calls to abolish ICE.

AJC | 49 minutes ago

Hundreds gather calling for justice after Minneapolis ICE shooting

Rise of Downtown ATL LOOP 2

