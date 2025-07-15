Exclusive: Police body cam footage shows confusion at FBI raid of Fulton elections office

Exclusive body cam footage obtained by the AJC shows confusion during the FBI’s raid of Fulton County’s election hub as local police and federal agents appear unclear on details of the search warrant. Video from the Fulton County Police Department captures officers questioning FBI agents as the operation gets underway. The raid took place Jan. 28 at the county’s massive elections facility, where federal agents seized election-related materials connected to the 2020 presidential election. County officials have said they were not given advance notice and that the warrant remains sealed. The FBI has confirmed the search but has not publicly detailed the scope of the investigation. As more details emerge, questions remain about what triggered the raid and what it could mean moving forward Credits: Fulton County Police Department

1:33