Georgia’s youngest state lawmaker weighs in on students protesting ICE

When Akbar Ali won a runoff special election last month for a Gwinnett state House seat, the 21-year-old became the youngest lawmaker in the Georgia General Assembly. The AJC's Greg Bluestein sat down with Ali on the "Politically Georgia" podcast to discuss the upsurge of high schoolers protesting against immigration enforcement and how politicians can engage Gen Z voters in the 2026 midterms. Listen to Ali’s full interview on the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

1:15