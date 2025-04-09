TRAFFIC UPDATE| Busy Conyers intersection reopens after diesel fuel spill

Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | Diesel fuel spill shuts down busy Conyers intersection
Approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the intersection of Ga. 138 and Sigman Road in Conyers on Wednesday.

Approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the intersection of Ga. 138 and Sigman Road in Conyers on Wednesday.
Crews have cleaned up approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled onto a busy Rockdale County intersection early Wednesday.

The hazardous material spill happened along Ga. 138 at Sigman Road just before 5 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The intersection was shut down for just over two hours at the top of the morning commute. Just before 8 a.m., traffic was once again moving through the intersection.

The fuel spilled after a crash, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

No details about the incident have been released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

