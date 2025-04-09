TRAFFIC UPDATE| Busy Conyers intersection reopens after diesel fuel spill

Crews have cleaned up approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled onto a busy Rockdale County intersection early Wednesday.
The hazardous material spill happened along Ga. 138 at Sigman Road just before 5 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The intersection was shut down for just over two hours at the top of the morning commute. Just before 8 a.m., traffic was once again moving through the intersection.
The fuel spilled after a crash, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
No details about the incident have been released by police.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: AJC file photo
Trump plays chicken with China: What it means for Georgia’s poultry industry
One expert said the sector where Georgia companies are most exposed on tariffs is agribusiness.
2025 Masters first round tee times and groups revealed. When will Scottie Scheffler start?
Masters live updates from Tuesday at Augusta National, where favorites including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are expected to appear