Metro Atlanta Milton drivers face 5 months of detours for bridge construction, GDOT says Freemanville Road project could take longer to complete if there are weather or other delays, according to state transportation agency. Work is underway to replace the Freemanville Road bridge on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Milton. The state transportation agency says its inspectors determined a new bridge was needed to replace the structure, originally erected in 1960. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Andre Butso 32 minutes ago Share

A couple thousand vehicles cross north Fulton County’s Cooper Sandy Creek each day using a bridge that opened more than 60 years ago. Now that bridge on Freemanville Road in Milton will be closed for at least the next five months because of a $2.9 million Georgia Department of Transportation project to replace it.

Drivers should plan for a detour route that could add nearly 10 more minutes to travel times and an additional 2.5 miles, according to GDOT estimates. The bridge is roughly a mile north of Milton High School. The construction work began last week and shut down Freemanville south of Providence and north of Mayfield roads except to local traffic, according to a map provided by GDOT.

Through traffic will not be allowed from Landrum Road, near where the bridge crosses the waterway, in order to prevent wear and tear on that road, a department spokesperson said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Officials said Landrum Road itself will not be altered and will remain open to residents who live there.

The state transportation agency said its inspectors determined a new bridge was needed to replace the structure, originally erected in 1960. The department said the old bridge was “deteriorating” and could only support half the load capacity of current design standards. This forced engineers to assign a maximum vehicle weight for the bridge because heavier vehicles “could overstress the structure,” a spokesperson said in an email to the AJC. “Replacement is necessary to ensure long‑term safety for drivers and emergency responders,” GDOT said. The bridge on Freemanville Road in Milton will be closed for at least the next five months because of a $2.9 million Georgia Department of Transportation project to replace it. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Construction of the new bridge was initially set to begin May 7 but was postponed until after the conclusion of the Fulton County school year about two weeks later.