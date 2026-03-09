AI startup expands Midtown office after securing $100M in funding

One Atlanta building has a stranglehold on fast-growing artificial intelligence startups, and its grip seems as strong as ever.
Coda at Technology Square announced Monday that homegrown AI firm Airia will move into a new 10,000-square-foot office next month, expanding beyond the coworking space it previously leased. The 16-month-old startup last year eclipsed $100 million in funding in September and specializes in AI security, orchestration and governance.
The 21-story Coda tower anchors Georgia Tech’s eight-block Tech Square in Midtown, an innovation district focused on connecting companies with the institute’s studentand faculty talent. Airia’s expansion joins a wave of other companies that focus on AI or research and development that have moved to the building in recent months.
“Coda places us directly within one of the country’s most cutting-edge environments, surrounded by talent, research and enterprise partners,” Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia, said in a news release. “This location allows us to scale our platform and help organizations adopt AI quickly, securely and with confidence.”
Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Mailchimp, Norfolk Southern, Anthem and Visa all either opened new offices or expanded their operations since Coda at Tech Square opened in 2019. (Courtesy of Portman Holdings)
Developed by Atlanta-based Portman Holdings in partnership with Georgia Tech, Coda has helped bring a roster of Fortune 500 companies, tech firms and startups to West Peachtree Street. Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Mailchimp, Norfolk Southern, Anthem and Visa all either opened new offices or expanded their operations since Coda opened in 2019.
“Airia’s decision to expand here is a testament to the power of a well-executed, connected and interactive mixed-use environment and highlights the competitive advantage of being located adjacent to the region’s top tech talent,” Travis Garland, chief development officer at Portman, said in the release.
Airia’s flagship product is a platform that enables customers to “deploy artificial intelligence safely and at scale, particularly in complex and highly regulated environments,” according to the release. Between 50 and 60 employees will be based out of the new Midtown office, which includes room to grow as the startup continues to scale.
