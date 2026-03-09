Business AI startup expands Midtown office after securing $100M in funding Airia becomes the latest AI-focused company to plant its flag at Georgia Tech’s Coda tower. Coda at Tech Square is a business incubator close to Georgia Tech's campus in Midtown. (Courtesy of Portman Holdings)

One Atlanta building has a stranglehold on fast-growing artificial intelligence startups, and its grip seems as strong as ever. Coda at Technology Square announced Monday that homegrown AI firm Airia will move into a new 10,000-square-foot office next month, expanding beyond the coworking space it previously leased. The 16-month-old startup last year eclipsed $100 million in funding in September and specializes in AI security, orchestration and governance.

RELATED One of the country’s fastest-growing AI startups moves HQ to Midtown The 21-story Coda tower anchors Georgia Tech’s eight-block Tech Square in Midtown, an innovation district focused on connecting companies with the institute’s student and faculty talent. Airia’s expansion joins a wave of other companies that focus on AI or research and development that have moved to the building in recent months. “Coda places us directly within one of the country’s most cutting-edge environments, surrounded by talent, research and enterprise partners,” Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia, said in a news release. “This location allows us to scale our platform and help organizations adopt AI quickly, securely and with confidence.” Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Mailchimp, Norfolk Southern, Anthem and Visa all either opened new offices or expanded their operations since Coda at Tech Square opened in 2019. (Courtesy of Portman Holdings) Developed by Atlanta-based Portman Holdings in partnership with Georgia Tech, Coda has helped bring a roster of Fortune 500 companies, tech firms and startups to West Peachtree Street. Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Mailchimp, Norfolk Southern, Anthem and Visa all either opened new offices or expanded their operations since Coda opened in 2019.

“Airia’s decision to expand here is a testament to the power of a well-executed, connected and interactive mixed-use environment and highlights the competitive advantage of being located adjacent to the region’s top tech talent,” Travis Garland, chief development officer at Portman, said in the release.

RELATED Cisco designed new Midtown office to win the war for tech talent Last month, AI startup Tractian announced it would move its headquarters to Coda, joining larger companies such as Travelers Cos. and Duracell that operate innovation and tech hubs within Coda. Airia scaled within a WeWork location within the Coda building and has deep roots planted with Georgia Tech. Travelers Cos. and Duracell have also opened innovation and research hubs within Coda at Tech Square, which also contains a WeWork coworking space. (Courtesy of Portman Holdings) John Marshall, an Airia co-founder and chairman, graduated from Georgia Tech and has shepherded the company’s rapid ascent since its founding in late 2024. It’s the latest company Marshall has successfully scaled after he was the former president and CEO of AirWatch, which was acquired by VMware in 2024 for more than $1.5 billion. Until three years ago, he also was co-chairman of OneTrust, an AI security firm with its headquarters along the Beltline.