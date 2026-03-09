Metro Atlanta Spat over alleged Qatar World Cup trafficking clogs Fulton sewage contract The contract to operate all the sewage treatment plants in North Fulton is on hold amid a dispute over disclosure of a lawsuit alleging forced labor in Qatar. A lawsuit brought by 38 anonymous Filipino construction workers in October 2023 alleges they were trafficked and then forced to work on stadiums for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The contract to operate sewage treatment plants serving hundreds of thousands of residents in North Fulton County was already a clogged mess. It is one of the most expensive agreements in Georgia’s most populous county, under renewed scrutiny since the biggest plant released catastrophic levels of E. coli into the Chattahoochee River three years ago.

Fulton County first delayed awarding the new five-year, $150 million contract in June amid a dump of complaints about alleged ethical and legal violations — and the environmental records of the bidders. RELATED Fulton leaders say county broke law in recent solicitations But since December, the contract has been delayed for a surprising new reason: a dispute over whether one of the bidders should have disclosed a lawsuit alleging its parent company managed FIFA World Cup construction projects in Qatar using trafficked and forced labor. The bidder, JC Water Partners, was disqualified for omitting the lawsuit from its submission, according to documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution under the Georgia Open Records Act. JC Water Partners protested its disqualification, but the county upheld the decision in January, records show. The company has the right to formally appeal the decision, according to the county’s purchasing code. Spokespeople for Fulton County and Jacobs Solutions, the parent company, did not respond to questions about whether an appeal was in progress.

An evaluation committee recommended awarding the contract in December to Inframark-Slater, but Fulton County chief purchasing agent Felicia Strong-Whitaker pulled the decision from the County Commission’s agenda after receiving the protest.

Commissioners instead voted to extend the contract with the current operator, Veolia Water, through March 31 for more than $5.6 million. Some commissioners expressed weariness and frustration at having to delay the award yet again. The planned expansion of the Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility in Roswell is the subject of a public meeting March 29. (Courtesy of Fulton County) “I don’t have a dog in the fight, other than the taxpaying citizens of Fulton County,” said Vice Chair Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, who represents a western and southern district not served by the contract. “The longer and longer we string this out, they’re the ones that are going to suffer.” Jacobs Solutions, Jacobs Engineering Group and CH2M Hill were sued in October 2023 by 38 anonymous Filipino construction workers who said they were trafficked and then forced to work on stadiums for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The suit was filed in a Colorado federal court. CH2M Hill was headquartered in Colorado until Jacobs acquired it in 2017. The companies are trying to have the lawsuit dismissed, saying they were consultants to the Qatari government and had no relationship with, or control over, the people and companies that hired the workers, according to court records.

The companies also argued the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act applies on foreign soil in criminal, not civil, cases. JC Water Partners is a joint venture between Operations Management International — a Jacobs Solutions subsidiary — and Atlanta-based Corporate Environmental Risk Management. A Jacobs vice president submitted JC Water Partners’ bid, records show. In JC Water Partners’ protest letter, parts of which the county redacted, the company argued the bid’s disclosure requirements did not include private civil lawsuits and “the Qatar lawsuit concerns different corporate entities with no management or personnel overlap to JC Water Partners, OMI, or this Proposal.” Even if the company erred, it should be allowed to resubmit the bid in lieu of disqualification, the letter said. The Fulton County Commission is trying to award a five-year, $150 million contract to operate sewage treatment plants serving hundreds of thousands of residents in north Fulton. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)