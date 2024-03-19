Norcross city council approves micro-transit

Councilmember Josh Bare, who voted against the project, said he was concerned about the cost and thought there were other priorities the city should focus on.

“I have a lot of reservation about supporting this because I don’t think we can afford it,” Bare said, adding that he thinks the $3 cost of a ride is too low and the city should focus on fixing roads. “To me, $3 is basically free.”

Councilmember Matt Myers spoke for the project, saying the service will help the city meet goals in its 2040 comprehensive plan.

“I’ll be frank, will I ride this system on a regular basis? No,” Myers said. “That doesn’t mean I don’t represent people in our community that it is for.”

Micro-transit, which resembles Uber or Lyft, is a curb-to-curb, on-demand service. Residents schedule the ride using a phone app. The service, which will run Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., currently operates in Lawrenceville and Snellville with routes typically hitting major points around those cities, like hospitals or government buildings.

In Norcross the route will include like the Georgia Department of Labor, the Amazon Distribution Center and a shopping plaza with Target and Publix.

If the program continues past one year, the city of Norcross might not have to pay anything for the service, Johnson said. But that is dependent on Gwinnett County’s potential transit referendum passing in November.