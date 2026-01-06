Cecil Williams: how his defiant photo at a white water fountain changed him and defined a movement.
Since the 1930s, Atlanta hairstylists and beauty influencers have made the city a hub for the celebration and preservation of Black hair culture and its history.
SUNDAY LIVING: 021923 BHM Peon Resist – In 1921, a white farmer and a black man who worked for him were convicted in the murders of 11 black men in Newton County.
Angelo Herndon arrived in Atlanta in fall 1931 and by the following year had organized a multi-racial group of 1,000 out-of-work laborers to march on the Fulton County Courtho
020123 AAJC JACKSON AIRPORT -- When Maynard Jackson mandated minority participation in 25% of all airport contracts, the business community pushed against Atlanta's first Blac
Over the years, details of the story about a group of enslaved Africans who rebelled in 1803, choosing death over bondage, has survived more than 200 years and been told acros...
Afua Richardson, one of few Black female comic book artists, has spent her career working to find what she loves through art.
The Nap Ministry is a platform that provides resources on destigmatizing the necessity for rest and highlighting the perils of prioritizing productivity and capitalism over re...
Atlanta Braves owner Bill Bartholomay cared about Satchel Paige enough to hire him as a pitcher-coach-trainer for long enough to meet his pension needs.
The rapid decline in the number of Black banks, largely attributed to the Great Recession’s disproportionate effect on minority communities, prompted a wave of Atlanta leaders...