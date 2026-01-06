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Black History Month - Resistance

A series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppression in the Black community.

Cecil Williams’ high-risk drink of water

Black hairstyles take a stand against white beauty standards

Black gays practice resistance daily being their authentic selves

Angelo Herndon, a Black communist, defeated Georgia’s insurrection law

How Maynard Jackson Jr. broke the good-old-boys grip on city funds

‘The water brought us, the water took us away’

Black comic book artist enjoys magic of her imagination

Nap Ministry redefines resistance by resting

Satchel Paige’s Brave experiment

Black banks long important to Atlanta, a bastion of financial strength