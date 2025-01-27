A.M. ATL: Whistleblowing everywhere

Morning, y’all! It’s chicken biscuit o’clock. A few months ago, Chick-fil-A launched a whole app with original content like children’s shows and podcasts, hoping to inspire customers’ cravings long after the drive-thru stop. How’s the app doing? I guess that depends on your appetite for animated stories about cows.

DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS IN ALPHARETTA

A series of discrimination claims over the last five years have raised questions of fairness within the Alpharetta Police Department.

According to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation, seven former police officers with the department and one currently employed have filed claims against the city with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over the past five years.

You need to read the full investigation for context, but these are some of the complainants’ stories:

David Garcia , who is Latino, filed an EEO charge of racial discrimination after he was terminated in 2023, alleging he was harassed by management. Garcia told the AJC he was fired without an investigation.

, who is Latino, filed an EEO charge of racial discrimination after he was terminated in 2023, alleging he was harassed by management. Garcia told the AJC he was fired without an investigation. Maurice Bradford , a Black Alpharetta officer, said he was demoted from detective in 2020 while some white colleagues got lesser punishments for infractions like planting a recording device in a wellness room at the department or receiving a DUI and multiple suspensions.

, a Black Alpharetta officer, said he was demoted from detective in 2020 while some white colleagues got lesser punishments for infractions like planting a recording device in a wellness room at the department or receiving a DUI and multiple suspensions. A former officer who didn’t wish to be named said she was the victim of sexual harassment from a colleague who made repeated comments about her Asian heritage and suggested he move in with her. That case led to a a $125,000 settlement in 2021.

Alpharetta officials have denied every single claim, even the one that led to a settlement.

“When you’ve got people that are unhappy with the way their career in the city of Alpharetta went, I’m not surprised that they talk bad about us,” Mayor Jim Gilvin said.

GA TECH IN THE HOT SEAT

A Georgia Tech staffer says the school has been misappropriating funds to the tune of $250,000.

Keith Werle, managing director of the Business Analytics Center in Tech’s business school, filed a lawsuit earlier this month accusing the University System of Georgia — which oversees Georgia Tech and all the state’s public universities — of violating the Georgia Whistleblower Act.

He said he frequently uncovered examples of unauthorized charges, transfers and “missing” funds from the center totaling, to his estimate, $250,000.

Werle said he once hand-delivered a $50,000 check and noticed weeks later the money wasn’t in the business center’s account. He also said he was asked to “sweep” certain funds to hide them from forfeiture.

An audit was conducted in 2023 that found “no evidence of intent to deceive.” Werle was placed on indefinite administrative leave and says he has not worked since.

In fact, there’s been a lot of whistleblowing around Tech recently: Two other current or former employees, along with the DOJ, filed a lawsuit in August claiming the school flouted federal cybersecurity policies after taking on federal contracts worth millions with the U.S. Department of Defense.

ANGRY ROSWELL TOWN HALL EFFECTIVE

Behold, the fruits of civic participation and/or showing up in angry droves to hold leaders accountable.

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, a Republican from Suwanee, was roasted last week at a Roswell town hall. The room echoed with boos and jeers from a crowd who criticized McCormick and his support of Trump’s push to fire thousands of federal employees and slash scores of programs.

🔎 What citizens had to say at the chippy town hall

Now, McCormick is saying the Trump Administration may be moving too quickly with their plans.

The congressman appeared on the AJC’s Politically Georgia podcast and urged the Trump administration and the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency to take more caution with their orders.

“I think we’re just moving a little too fast,” McCormick said. “We should have impact studies on each department as we do it, and I’m sure we can do that. We’re moving really, really rapidly, and we don’t know the impact.”

MORE AIR SAFETY ANXIETY

Passengers on a Delta flight departing Hartsfield-Jackson had to be evacuated via slide yesterday after a haze was reported inside the cabin. The flight had already taken off en route to Columbia, South Carolina, but turned around and landed back at Hartsfield shortly thereafter.

Two people had to be treated by emergency medical technicians, but everyone was generally OK. Still, it’s yet another addition to the “What in the world is happening in air travel?” question.

Last week, we asked if recent air safety incidents made you more nervous to fly, and y’all didn’t hold back.

Not a good flyer to begin with, now the chances of me flying are zero,” said J. L., who added they’re concerned about safe takeoff and landing procedures.

“I have to say I trust the airplanes, the airlines, the flight attendants, the FAA and the ATCs,” wrote Tim H. However, he is concerned that government cuts may affect safety regulations.

“I am feeling nervous and scared to fly, frankly,” wrote Cathy H. “I hardly hear anything about solving this. It should not be normalized.”

A reminder that air safety experts have stressed air travel is still exceedingly safe. Whether it’s exceedingly stressful to you personally is another matter. Your anxieties are valid!

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🐦‍🔥 Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will deliver his State of the City address today at 5:30 p.m. Possibly on the agenda: MARTA infill stations, a Beltline light rail, clean energy goals, downtown developments and more.

🚪 The head of the New Georgia Project, the voter registration project founded by Stacey Abrams, is resigning among heavy financial penalties and challenges for the group.

💸 Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has paid out the $148 million judgment awarded to two Fulton County election workers he falsely accused of ballot fraud in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Defamation case: closed.

✍️ The Georgia Senate has approved Lt. Governor Burt Jones’ DOGE-esque bill, which would give lawmakers more power over state agencies and roll back small business regulations. Now it’s on to the House.

🍎 Apple has announced a $500 billion investment in the U.S. The decision seems to go hand-in-hand with Trump’s tariff threats, which could drive up costs of the Chinese-made iPhone. As part of the plan, Apple CEO Tim Cook promised to hire 20,000 people and build a new server factory in Texas.

NEWS BITES

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande of ‘Wicked’ will perform at the Oscars

These icons bring a fascinating but vaguely unsettling energy to every function. I hope they cry a little and clutch each others’ fancy talons like they did during the entire “Wicked” press run.

Does lip balm actually help chapped lips? Here’s what to know

Bottom line: It does ... unless it doesn’t.

Behind ‘Beyond the Gates,’ the first Black-led soap opera and a revival of the genre

This may feel like “Generations” erasure, but it’s not. All will be explained. (Also, it really feels like soap operas need a comeback.)

A golden toilet has reportedly been stolen from English palace

Something about an 18k gold art piece meant to be a satirical criticism of opulent wealth being kept in a literal palace is just poo much.

ON THIS DATE

Feb. 25, 1946

From the front page of the Atlanta Constitution: Congress will lend an ear Monday to the plight of an attractive 29-year-old brunette divorcee who gained some local fame by advertising for a husband.

The woman is then described as a “tiny, 89-pound mother of a four-year-old boy.” But here’s the rub: She actually did it because her son’s daycare was due to close because of federal funding cuts.

ONE MORE THING

What a classical music fan is spinning this Black History Month: Roberta Flack

The great Roberta Flack passed away Monday at 88 years old. No, her music’s not classical. But it is classic. Her style fused jazz, gospel, Latin influences and other genres, all brought together by that beautiful, emotional voice. The first time I heard “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face,” I remember actually feeling uncomfortable for a moment because it was so intimately sung.

Until next time.