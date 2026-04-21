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A.M. ATL: When to hold ‘em

Plus: Campaign ads, film festivals
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2 hours ago

Morning, y’all! I am one of the unfortunates who suffer from “skeeter syndrome,” which is an allergy to mosquito bites. Thank heaven for those repellent-infused bands you put around your wrists and ankles. It’s far too lovely a time of year to be indoors hiding from annoying little bugs.

Let’s get to it.

CAN KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS AVOID A COSTLY RUNOFF?

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (center) has consistently been the front-runner in public polling for Georgia's Democratic race for governor. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (center) has consistently been the front-runner in public polling for Georgia's Democratic race for governor. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

We’ve talked a lot about this year’s Georgia gubernatorial race, but most of the attention has been on the heated jockeying between top Republican contenders and their nine-figure campaign war chests.

Meanwhile, former Atlanta mayor and Democratic front-runner Keisha Lance Bottoms is facing a different kind of challenge: Should she spend big for a first-round primary win, or be more fastidious and possibly face a costly runoff?

Don’t underestimate the power of the runoff

Think it’s not a big deal? Two spooky stories candidates for public office tell around the campfire:

🔎 READ MORE: Why the spending question is more complicated than it seems

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

GEORGIA’S U.S. SENATE RACE HEATS UP

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (right) will likely face one of these Republican candidates in next year's election (left to right): U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins or former football coach Derek Dooley. (AJC file photos)
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (right) will likely face one of these Republican candidates in next year's election (left to right): U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins or former football coach Derek Dooley. (AJC file photos)

New campaign ads signal an escalation in Georgia’s three-way Republican race to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Meanwhile, former football coach Derek Dooley’s taking a different tack.

🔎 READ MORE: Collins has led public polling, though about a third of likely GOP voters remain undecided

At a weekend rally in Augusta, Ossoff stayed focused on an anticorruption message that helped fuel his 2021 runoff win, accusing Trump and his allies of enriching themselves at the public’s expense. “He and his family rake in billions from foreign princes, while he plunders our health care to cut taxes for the rich,” Ossoff said.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🏬 New Black Wall Street, an indoor market for Black-owned businesses, is closing after five years. Business owners say they’re remaining optimistic and have seen benefits from the project even though patronage slowed over the years.

🚤 Blue Ops Inc., which manufactures sea drones for defense and national security agencies, is planning a new factory in Valdosta. The project increases Georgia’s already strong presence in the growing defense industry.

50 YEARS OF THE ATLANTA FILM FESTIVAL

Q: What’s been around longer than the Sundance Film Festival and South by Southwest?

A: The Atlanta Film Festival, which celebrates 50 years this spring.

🎞️ TODAY’S MUST READ: A fascinating history of the ATLFF

NEWS BITES

Hot air balloon with 13 aboard makes emergency landing in California backyard

Imagine if this happened before the advent of readily available cameras. No one would believe you.

What to know about psychedelic retreats, a booming business with few safety guardrails

Trip on potentially dangerous psychedelic drugs? Not a great idea. Doing it in a remote location with a bunch of strangers? Nightmare!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returns to Atlanta for the fantasy film “Lizard Music”

I’ll be damned, it really is about lizards who play music.

Women take the lead in whiskey as more female drinkers and distillers change the industry

Now that’s shattering the ... cask ceiling.

ON THIS DATE

April 21, 1983

Decals to certify ‘Vidalia Sweets’ as the real onion. In the latest battle of the Vidalia onion wars, a commercial distributor has decided to arm itself with a $100,000 labeling machine that will leave no further doubt about the authenticity of its products. … it will mean protection for growers of the premium-priced Vidalias against alleged pirates who are believed to have trucked in out-of-state onions and sold them under false pretenses. The Georgia General Assembly tried to face the issue this year but backed away at the last minute from a bill that almost passed. The proposed bill would have set an exclusive geographic area where the real Vidalia onions could be grown. But legislators could not agree on what that area should be.

“The Vidalia Onion Wars” has quite a ring to it — as does “onion pirate.”

A few years after this, Georgia passed the Vidalia Onion Act of 1986, which trademarked the term and helped soothe the onion identity crisis. The Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture was also authorized to declare where, exactly, “real” Vidalia onions could be grown.

ONE MORE THING

I met Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson once, a million years ago when I was a TV floor director. He was very nice and had a rare big-man skill of making people feel comfortable even though he is, I cannot stress this enough, a very big man.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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