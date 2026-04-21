A.M. ATL: When to hold ‘em

Morning, y’all! I am one of the unfortunates who suffer from “skeeter syndrome,” which is an allergy to mosquito bites. Thank heaven for those repellent-infused bands you put around your wrists and ankles. It’s far too lovely a time of year to be indoors hiding from annoying little bugs.
Let’s get to it.
CAN KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS AVOID A COSTLY RUNOFF?
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (center) has consistently been the front-runner in public polling for Georgia's Democratic race for governor. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
We’ve talked a lot about this year’s Georgia gubernatorial race, but most of the attention has been on the heated jockeying between top Republican contenders and their nine-figure campaign war chests.
Meanwhile, former Atlanta mayor and Democratic front-runner Keisha Lance Bottoms is facing a different kind of challenge: Should she spend big for a first-round primary win, or be more fastidious and possibly face a costly runoff?
Bottoms is one of four main Democratic hopefuls. The others are former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, ex-state Sen. Jason Esteves and former DeKalb County Chief Executive Michael Thurmond.
In the polls, Bottoms holds roughly between 30% and 40% of her party’s voters. That’s enough to put her in front, but she’ll need at least 50% of the vote on Election Day to avoid a runoff. That will cost even more money and could lose her the nomination.
Don’t underestimate the power of the runoff
Think it’s not a big deal? Two spooky stories candidates for public office tell around the campfire:
The Sad Case of Casey Cagle: Then-Lt. Gov. Cagle led the GOP field throughout the 2018 primary for governor. When the election went to a runoff, Brian Kemp emerged to put him away.
The Doom of David Shafer: That same year, Shafer came within a whisker of winning the GOP nod for lieutenant governor that same year before falling to the aforementioned Geoff Duncan, now one of Bottoms’ fiercest rivals.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (right) will likely face one of these Republican candidates in next year's election (left to right): U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins or former football coach Derek Dooley. (AJC file photos)
New campaign ads signal an escalation in Georgia’s three-way Republican race to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter debuted a new TV ad Monday that embraces President Donald Trump while taking aim at rival U.S. Rep. Mike Collins over a congressional ethics probe into allegations of misused taxpayer funds.
“While Trump and Buddy Carter were protecting our wallets, Mike Collins was abusing them,” the ad’s narrator says. “Collins is under federal investigation for misusing taxpayer funds to benefit himself and his cronies. We just can’t trust or afford Mike Collins.”
Collins has said he will cooperate with the inquiry and expects to be cleared.
At a weekend rally in Augusta, Ossoff stayed focused on an anticorruption message that helped fuel his 2021 runoff win, accusing Trump and his allies of enriching themselves at the public’s expense. “He and his family rake in billions from foreign princes, while he plunders our health care to cut taxes for the rich,” Ossoff said.
Q: What’s been around longer than the Sundance Film Festival and South by Southwest?
A: The Atlanta Film Festival, which celebrates 50 years this spring.
The ATLFF is one of the largest and longest-running film festivals in the country. Like anything that lasts and actually has meaning, it was created by people who genuinely loved something. (In this case, film. Obviously.)
This year’s ATLFF begins Thursday, April 23 and runs 11 straight days until May 3.
It will feature more than two dozen films, shorts, episodes of television and even music videos will screen at the Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre.
Decals to certify ‘Vidalia Sweets’ as the real onion. In the latest battle of the Vidalia onion wars, a commercial distributor has decided to arm itself with a $100,000 labeling machine that will leave no further doubt about the authenticity of its products. … it will mean protection for growers of the premium-priced Vidalias against alleged pirates who are believed to have trucked in out-of-state onions and sold them under false pretenses. The Georgia General Assembly tried to face the issue this year but backed away at the last minute from a bill that almost passed. The proposed bill would have set an exclusive geographic area where the real Vidalia onions could be grown. But legislators could not agree on what that area should be.
“The Vidalia Onion Wars” has quite a ring to it — as does “onion pirate.”
A few years after this, Georgia passed the Vidalia Onion Act of 1986, which trademarked the term and helped soothe the onion identity crisis. The Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture was also authorized to declare where, exactly, “real” Vidalia onions could be grown.
ONE MORE THING
I met Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson once, a million years ago when I was a TV floor director. He was very nice and had a rare big-man skill of making people feel comfortable even though he is, I cannot stress this enough, a very big man.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.