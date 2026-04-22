News A.M. ATL: Gorgeous Georgia Plus: GSP troopers

By AJ Willingham 2 hours ago Share

Morning, y’all! Hug a tree today, or whisper some nice words to a plant. Compliment a squirrel. Pet a river. Thank the moon. Sing to a bee. Nature is weird, and it’s OK to be a little weird (and loving) back. Let’s get to it.

HAPPY EARTH DAY! Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island, part of Georgia's Golden Isles and a top place to marvel at our state's natural beauty. (Courtesy of Golden Isles CVB) In celebration of this shared home of ours, I asked y’all where your favorite place in Georgia is to experience the beauty of nature. Unsurprisingly, I got amazing answers. I could never include them all here, but it goes to show how diverse our state is and how deeply we appreciate its wonders. Some responses lightly edited for content and clarity 🌿 My favorite place is the Ocmulgee Mounds in Macon. When I lived there for several years, I would visit on the weekends and sit in the quiet with my dog. - Emily in Macon 🐦 Harris Neck National Wildlife Refuge is one of Georgia’s best wildlife viewing spots. Especially in the spring when the wood storks, egrets, herons and ibis are nesting. - John in North Georgia

🐚 The place that makes me go “Wow” is Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island. I have visited there twice and am always awed by the stark beauty. - Jill in Michigan (!), seconded by David in Union City

A path on the grounds of Ignatius House along the Chattahoochee River in Cobb County. (AJ Willingham/AJC) 🌳 The Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center, located along the Chattahoochee River, has lovely platforms in the woods along the river’s shore. These platforms, created for meditation, prayer, and contemplation, remind me that beauty need not be visual. There’s also beauty to be found in silence, and in the quiet peace of nature. - Greg in Marietta, heartily seconded by me in Mableton 🏕️ Our Cub Scout Pack just returned from our annual pilgrimage to Shoal Creek Campgrounds at Lake Lanier. I think the magic of this place comes from the combination of the forest and the water. You drive up to the camping spot, get out of the car, take that first deep breath, and know in your heart that you have arrived. - Amanda in Lawrenceville 💦 My wife and I love going “waterfall hunting!” Any waterfall is so relaxing and beautiful. Our favorite is Minnehaha Falls, but there are so many! Really makes you appreciate this round ball we’re on! - Mike in Marietta 🪻The North Oconee River and the nearby State Botanical Garden of Georgia. All of this natural beauty is a real salve, feeding the soul as desperately needed given the current state of this country and the world. - Todd in Athens

Views from Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area, just east of Atlanta. (Courtesy of DeKalb County) ⛰️ Arabia Mountain! Stunning flora and 360-degree views. - Jessica in Marietta 🐟 Smithgall Woods State Park. Easy drive from Atlanta, crystal clear trout streams, hiking and biking trails, beautiful waterfall, friendly experienced park rangers and comfortable well-furnished cabins. - Claudia in Sandy Springs 🍃 My favorite Georgia location is Warwoman Creek in Rabun County, GA. Beautiful water, minimal human impact, and all around peace each time you visit! - Allison in Toccoa Several people mentioned the Okefenokee Swamp, one of our crown jewels. If you didn’t know, the Okefenokee could become Georgia’s first World Heritage site!

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. ATLANTA’S QUIET PUSHBACK AGAINST ANTI-DEI PUNISHMENTS The city of Atlanta has joined a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s efforts to withhold funding from municipalities that support diversity, equity and inclusion programs. In addition to anti-DEI executive orders set by Trump last year, a set of new grant terms from the administration requires all municipal governments and other entities receiving federal funding to eliminate DEI initiatives.

Atlanta has already been punished for refusing to adhere to anti-DEI dictates. Last summer, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport lost millions of dollars in Federal Aviation Administration funding after the city-owned airport refused to agree in writing to Trump’s executive orders on the subject. 🔎 READ MORE: Why cities are pushing back, what’s at stake for Atlanta GSP TROOPERS FIRED AFTER ALLEGED SCHEME TO PROFIT OFF CHASES Three Georgia State Patrol troopers and their supervisor were fired from the department after they allegedly used insurance claims to profit off vehicle chases.

The scheme was uncovered by an internal investigation. An internal report revealed the troopers were filing false personal injury claims against the fleeing drivers’ insurance companies, sometimes up to $25,000 a payment.

How did they find out about it? A brave sergeant reported overhearing troopers from a certain task force making jokes about recent pursuits.

The Georgia State Patrol is already notorious for its controversial and aggressive pursuit culture. An AJC investigation last year found the patrol was one of the most aggressive agencies in the country regarding high-speed pursuits, which regularly led to injuries and deaths to passengers and bystanders. 🔎 READ MORE: Why one trooper said he did it MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 📖 President Donald Trump and his conservative supporters are participating in an uncontextual Bible-reading event to honor America’s 250th birthday. Experts in Christian nationalist movements weigh in. 🗳️ Georgia is heading for an election crisis as legislators are frozen between a looming touchscreen voting ban and no further plans for a replacement process. Candidates for Georgia’s secretary of state (you know, the person in charge of elections) told the AJC what they think needs to be done. 🧊 Atlanta City Council members backed resolutions to curb ICE’s power in the city, but the nonbinding measures are mostly symbolic.