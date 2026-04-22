A.M. ATL: Gorgeous Georgia

Morning, y’all! Hug a tree today, or whisper some nice words to a plant. Compliment a squirrel. Pet a river. Thank the moon. Sing to a bee. Nature is weird, and it’s OK to be a little weird (and loving) back.
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! Hug a tree today, or whisper some nice words to a plant. Compliment a squirrel. Pet a river. Thank the moon. Sing to a bee. Nature is weird, and it’s OK to be a little weird (and loving) back.
Let’s get to it.
In celebration of this shared home of ours, I asked y’all where your favorite place in Georgia is to experience the beauty of nature. Unsurprisingly, I got amazing answers. I could never include them all here, but it goes to show how diverse our state is and how deeply we appreciate its wonders.
🌿 My favorite place is the Ocmulgee Mounds in Macon. When I lived there for several years, I would visit on the weekends and sit in the quiet with my dog. - Emily in Macon
🐦 Harris Neck National Wildlife Refuge is one of Georgia’s best wildlife viewing spots. Especially in the spring when the wood storks, egrets, herons and ibis are nesting. - John in North Georgia
🐚 The place that makes me go “Wow” is Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island. I have visited there twice and am always awed by the stark beauty. - Jill in Michigan (!), seconded by David in Union City
🌳 The Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center, located along the Chattahoochee River, has lovely platforms in the woods along the river’s shore. These platforms, created for meditation, prayer, and contemplation, remind me that beauty need not be visual. There’s also beauty to be found in silence, and in the quiet peace of nature. - Greg in Marietta, heartily seconded by me in Mableton
🏕️ Our Cub Scout Pack just returned from our annual pilgrimage to Shoal Creek Campgrounds at Lake Lanier. I think the magic of this place comes from the combination of the forest and the water. You drive up to the camping spot, get out of the car, take that first deep breath, and know in your heart that you have arrived. - Amanda in Lawrenceville
💦 My wife and I love going “waterfall hunting!” Any waterfall is so relaxing and beautiful. Our favorite is Minnehaha Falls, but there are so many! Really makes you appreciate this round ball we’re on! - Mike in Marietta
🪻The North Oconee River and the nearby State Botanical Garden of Georgia. All of this natural beauty is a real salve, feeding the soul as desperately needed given the current state of this country and the world. - Todd in Athens
⛰️ Arabia Mountain! Stunning flora and 360-degree views. - Jessica in Marietta
🐟 Smithgall Woods State Park. Easy drive from Atlanta, crystal clear trout streams, hiking and biking trails, beautiful waterfall, friendly experienced park rangers and comfortable well-furnished cabins. - Claudia in Sandy Springs
🍃 My favorite Georgia location is Warwoman Creek in Rabun County, GA. Beautiful water, minimal human impact, and all around peace each time you visit! - Allison in Toccoa
Several people mentioned the Okefenokee Swamp, one of our crown jewels. If you didn’t know, the Okefenokee could become Georgia’s first World Heritage site!
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April 22, 1970
It’s Earth Day — Georgia style. Thousands of Georgians participated in Earth Day observances Wednesday … Politicians and professors, college, high school and elementary students and others joined in the efforts to concentrate attention on air, water and land pollution. … “We may have to turn back sometime in order to survive,” Dr. Eugene Odum (Athens ecologist) said. “Earth Day is an international recognition of the fact that our well being on this earth depends on us doing a better job of maintaining the quality of the environment.”
Earth Day, the brainchild of Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, was celebrated in the United States for the first time on April 22, 1970.
I’ve lived in Georgia for 17 years now and still haven’t been to several of the nature destination recommendations you provided. In my defense, we’re a pretty large state. Well, not really — 24th in terms of area — but do remember I am from Maryland (42nd).
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Until next time.