News A.M. ATL: Hazy days Plus: David Scott, Ga. 400 project

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Morning, y’all! April is Stress Awareness Month. Are you aware of stress? I sure am. Here are some helpful ways to calm a busy mind and release tension. If you think it’s all woo-woo stuff, you haven’t tried it yet. A regular mindfulness or meditation practice really does help! As do responsibly prescribed pharmaceuticals, but we won’t get into that. Let’s get to it.

WE DON’T WANT THAT SMOKE Wildfire smoke settled over Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday as fires burned across Georgia and Florida amid extremely dry conditions. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Mystery solved: All of that haze and smell around Atlanta is from wildfires burning in areas further south in Georgia and Florida. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency executive order Wednesday afternoon for affected areas south of metro Atlanta.

The haze and smoky smell in parts north are expected to linger until Friday. But, of course, the real concern is for the people whose homes and lives are in danger.

The wildfires close to the coast have destroyed nearly 50 homes in Georgia and forced some evacuations and school closures. 🔎 READ MORE: What else to know about air quality warnings

Blame the drought If you haven’t noticed, Georgia is parched right now.

Almost 90% of the state is facing “severe” or worse drought conditions.

The National Weather Service said most of the state is also under high fire danger conditions, meaning any fire that develops could spread quickly.

Rain is anticipated Saturday, though it’s not guaranteed all of Georgia will see it before the end of the month.

The NWS said this is the largest drought coverage in nearly 20 years. Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. IN MEMORY OF CONGRESSMAN DAVID SCOTT In the 1970s, Georgia U.S. Rep. David Scott began a career in politics that spanned five decades. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023) Georgia Democratic U.S. Rep. David Scott died Wednesday at the age of 80 after more than 50 years in elected office. He was the first Black chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, a powerful post shaping national farm and food policy.

He also represented Georgia’s 13th District in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than 20 years.

Scott had his sights on another congressional term in this year’s midterms. Several strong party challengers, backed by Democratic dollars, were also vying for the nomination in the May primaries. Read more about them here.

🔎 READ MORE: The AJC’s comprehensive history of Scott’s life and career It was my privilege to serve as a colleague with Congressman David Scott for 6 years in the Georgia State Senate and 12+ years in the US House of Representatives. He was a wonderfully gracious person and I shall miss him in our body politic. - Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price Notable Georgia leaders from every political stripe offered condolences and memories after Scott’s passing. We’ve collected them here. NAVY VET CHARGED IN ATL SHOOTINGS DIES The Navy veteran who allegedly killed three people in a string of Atlanta-area shootings earlier this month died in his cell at the DeKalb County Jail Tuesday night, authorities said. Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, shot three people during the April 13 attack, including a Department of Homeland Security employee and an unhoused man who died of his injuries days later. An internal investigation is underway, but the DeKalb sheriff’s office said “there is no indication of criminal activity or foul play.”

Believe it or not, the traffic situation on Ga. 400 can get worse, and we’re about to see how. The massive Ga. 400 express lanes project — one of the most expensive the state has ever pursued — officially kicked off yesterday.

The five-year, $11 billion project will add 16 miles of express lanes and a dedicated busway with the aim of alleviating traffic on one of Atlanta’s most stressful roads. That doesn’t help us now, of course, but at least it will be a wistful thought as you dissociate 45 minutes into your new 400 commute.

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants to make an uninterrupted network of toll lanes throughout metro Atlanta. After 400, GDOT’s eyeing 40 miles of toll lanes across the top of I-285. 🔎 READ MORE: The private company funding the project in exchange for decades of toll revenue NEWS BITES A robot is beating human pros at table tennis. Its maker calls it a milestone for machines The “Robots Beating Humans at Human Stuff” trend has larger scientific applications, sure, but it still feels icky.