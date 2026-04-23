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A.M. ATL: Hazy days

Plus: David Scott, Ga. 400 project
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! April is Stress Awareness Month. Are you aware of stress? I sure am. Here are some helpful ways to calm a busy mind and release tension. If you think it’s all woo-woo stuff, you haven’t tried it yet. A regular mindfulness or meditation practice really does help! As do responsibly prescribed pharmaceuticals, but we won’t get into that.

Let’s get to it.

WE DON’T WANT THAT SMOKE

Wildfire smoke settled over Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday as fires burned across Georgia and Florida amid extremely dry conditions. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
Wildfire smoke settled over Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday as fires burned across Georgia and Florida amid extremely dry conditions. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Mystery solved: All of that haze and smell around Atlanta is from wildfires burning in areas further south in Georgia and Florida.

🔎 READ MORE: What else to know about air quality warnings

Blame the drought

If you haven’t noticed, Georgia is parched right now.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

IN MEMORY OF CONGRESSMAN DAVID SCOTT

In the 1970s, Georgia U.S. Rep. David Scott began a career in politics that spanned five decades. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)
In the 1970s, Georgia U.S. Rep. David Scott began a career in politics that spanned five decades. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Georgia Democratic U.S. Rep. David Scott died Wednesday at the age of 80 after more than 50 years in elected office.

🔎 READ MORE: The AJC’s comprehensive history of Scott’s life and career

It was my privilege to serve as a colleague with Congressman David Scott for 6 years in the Georgia State Senate and 12+ years in the US House of Representatives. He was a wonderfully gracious person and I shall miss him in our body politic.

- Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

Notable Georgia leaders from every political stripe offered condolences and memories after Scott’s passing. We’ve collected them here.

NAVY VET CHARGED IN ATL SHOOTINGS DIES

The Navy veteran who allegedly killed three people in a string of Atlanta-area shootings earlier this month died in his cell at the DeKalb County Jail Tuesday night, authorities said.

Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, shot three people during the April 13 attack, including a Department of Homeland Security employee and an unhoused man who died of his injuries days later.

An internal investigation is underway, but the DeKalb sheriff’s office said “there is no indication of criminal activity or foul play.”

🔎 READ MORE: Authorities still can’t find a motive or connection

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🏢 A mysterious $8 billion data center proposal known as “Project Pegasus” was announced for LaGrange in early 2024. This week, Google revealed itself as the prospective owner and operator of the large data center campus, marking its largest investment yet in Georgia.

🫏 Georgia Democrats are feeling bullish about their chances of retaking the Governor’s Mansion, according to an internal strategy memo from party chair Charlie Bailey. The memo brands the GOP primary a self-inflicted bloodbath and argues the state’s political momentum is shifting left.

📄 U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter is asking immigration authorities to audit citizenship approvals issued during the Biden administration and trigger denaturalization proceedings against people who may have committed fraud to become U.S. citizens.

HOORAY, MORE CONSTRUCTION!

Construction hats are seen at a groundbreaking ceremony in Alpharetta for the official start of a five-year project to add express lanes to Ga. 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Construction hats are seen at a groundbreaking ceremony in Alpharetta for the official start of a five-year project to add express lanes to Ga. 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Believe it or not, the traffic situation on Ga. 400 can get worse, and we’re about to see how.

🔎 READ MORE: The private company funding the project in exchange for decades of toll revenue

NEWS BITES

A robot is beating human pros at table tennis. Its maker calls it a milestone for machines

The “Robots Beating Humans at Human Stuff” trend has larger scientific applications, sure, but it still feels icky.

New self-care habit idea: Handwritten letters

Well, unless your handwriting is so bad it’s stressful to read.

Cabbage is having a moment right now. Here are some tasty recipes

Cabbage is a criminally underrated vegetable.

Okefenokee backers want a “no mining” pledge near swamp

In a parallel universe, “Please don’t mine near our delicate, ecologically significant swamp” is a no-brainer, but alas.

ON THIS DATE

April 23, 1926

Freak chicken has four legs; uses two. The people living in the Powelton community, this county, are much interested in a freak chicken which was hatched out by a hen owned by Mrs. A.S. Cooper. The baby chick has four perfectly formed legs and feet and walks on only two of them. The chicken is now but three weeks old and seems to be healthy and normal in every respect except for the extra pair of feet and legs.

Hey, don’t be mean to that chicken!

ONE MORE THING

I spent several whole minutes deciding whether calling 400 “one of Atlanta’s most stressful roads” was factually accurate, since we have so many stressful roads. At the very least, it is at the top of my personal list.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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