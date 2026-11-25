Morning, y’all! Programming note: A.M. ATL is off Thursday and Friday to allow for eating, shopping, napping, resting and plotting. We’ll all meet back here Monday morning with fully revived digestive systems. Deal?
Let’s get to it.
MORE MINING PROTECTIONS FOR THE OKEFENOKEE?
Georgia House lawmakers say they plan to reintroduce the Okefenokee Protection Act for the third time when the state’s new legislative session begins in January. The bill would ban mining near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge’seastern border.
With a new legislative balance, the third time may be the charm.
The bill had broad bipartisan support in two previous legislative sessions — 2023 and 2025 — but was blocked by the House’s GOP leaders. It was also not a priority of outgoing Gov. Brian Kemp.
With a Democratic-majority House, the bill would only need minimal support in the slim Republican-majority Senate — and many Republican state lawmakers are in favor or willing to hear arguments.
What’s more interesting, though, is how the mining debate has played out in the communities around the Okefenokee Swamp. There, a desire to protect the land is tested by dwindling economic opportunities, which could be bolstered by mining endeavors.
Those on the fence want more robust studies to see if mining in the rare and ancient wetland would really be that disruptive.
The Okefenokee Swamp has had quite a year and a half. Before it became the state’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site this summer, conservation groups headed off a mining bid that could have endangered the swamp.
🔎FREE TO READ: “Folks have feelings about it, sure. Everyone has their own way of expressing them — usually in the most polite way possible.*” People in nearby Folkston sound off on the decision.
*A diplomatic statement that clearly conveys some acrimonious drama below the surface? Now that’s a master-class in polite Southern rhetoric. I’m taking notes.
The Okefenokee Swamp has had quite a year and a half. Before it became the state’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site this summer, conservation groups headed off a mining bid that could have endangered the swamp.
🔎FREE TO READ: “Folks have feelings about it, sure. Everyone has their own way of expressing them — usually in the most polite way possible.*” People in nearby Folkston sound off on the decision.
*A diplomatic statement that clearly conveys some acrimonious drama below the surface? Now that’s a master-class in polite Southern rhetoric. I’m taking notes.
Remember those two Georgia warehouses Immigration and Customs Enforcement bought for $200 million? Plans to turn the warehouses into massive prisons for human beings were met with strong local backlash and never manifested.
Now, government investigators have raised questions about ICE’s immigration detention spending in Georgia and elsewhere.
The Government Accountability Office review found that ICE “did not provide any type of cost effectiveness assessment” as it greenlit a nationwide spending surge that included warehouses in the small towns of Social Circle and Oakwood.
An AJC report revealed ICE purchased the Georgia warehouses for much more than their assessed worth.
🐘Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon is blaming billionaire Rick Jackson’s gubernatorial campaign for contributing to state Republicans’ massive midterm losses.
🗳️We have a runoff in southwest Georgia. Incumbent Republican state Rep. Mike Cheokas will face Democrat Ethan Wolfe in a Dec. 1 election for House District 151. Both parties are watching this one, since a Dem flip would extend their incoming state House majority. For Republicans, an incumbent win would be a small dab of salve on the whole midterm ordeal.
🎓Georgia Tech has a new president. The Georgia Board of Regents removed the interim title from Timothy Lieuwen’s appointment, making the Tech alum the institute’s official leader.
A MOMENT OF ZEN WITH BRAD RAFFENSPERGER
“All I know is what I can control. And I try and work every day of controlling the man in the mirror."
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Raffensperger made his career one for the history books when he refused pressure from Trump to change election numbers in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election.
It’s time to go buck wild over light displays and Christkindl Markets.
Oh, and …
AJC Black Friday Sale
Don’t worry, I won’t uncork an emotional monologue about how working at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has refocused my mind on local news, and how that’s radically enriched my perspective of the city and state that have been my home for almost 20 years. I won’t get philosophical about the critical role of local journalism in our entropic information landscape, either. Buuuut …
If you’re not an Atlanta Journal-Constitution subscriber yet, now is definitely the time.
Access to all AJC articles, guides and premium content (like subscriber-only newsletters), plus the AJC app
4 free friends and family subscriptions
10 gift articles a month to share with anyone
Unparalleled journalism on subjects of critical local importance: daycare safety, chemical pollution in waterways, unregulated medical practices and more
Comprehensive Georgia sports coverage at every level of play
You can subtly brag that you subscribe to your local online newspaper, which gets you good points among certain sets. If you’re that sort of person.
Ready to take the plunge? Follow the link above.
ON THIS DATE
Nov. 25, 1946
Concert tickets at Journal office. The first of five concerts by the Atlanta Youth Symphony orchestra will be held at the Municipal auditorium on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3:30 p.m. The concert is under the sponsorship of the Atlanta Youth Symphony guild. Tickets are now available for free distribution at the circulation and classified counters on the first floor of the Atlanta Journal building.
Founded in 1945, the Atlanta Youth Symphony was a forerunner of today’s Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
ONE MORE THING
Have a happy Thanksgiving! I am thankful for YOU.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.