News A.M. ATL: Swamp affairs Plus: Elections, Black Friday Share (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 33 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Programming note: A.M. ATL is off Thursday and Friday to allow for eating, shopping, napping, resting and plotting. We’ll all meet back here Monday morning with fully revived digestive systems. Deal? Let’s get to it. MORE MINING PROTECTIONS FOR THE OKEFENOKEE? Visitors paddle through the Okefenokee Swamp in Folkston in 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Georgia House lawmakers say they plan to reintroduce the Okefenokee Protection Act for the third time when the state’s new legislative session begins in January. The bill would ban mining near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge’s eastern border. With a new legislative balance, the third time may be the charm. The bill had broad bipartisan support in two previous legislative sessions — 2023 and 2025 — but was blocked by the House’s GOP leaders. It was also not a priority of outgoing Gov. Brian Kemp.

With a Democratic-majority House, the bill would only need minimal support in the slim Republican-majority Senate — and many Republican state lawmakers are in favor or willing to hear arguments.

What’s more interesting, though, is how the mining debate has played out in the communities around the Okefenokee Swamp. There, a desire to protect the land is tested by dwindling economic opportunities, which could be bolstered by mining endeavors.

Those on the fence want more robust studies to see if mining in the rare and ancient wetland would really be that disruptive.

The Okefenokee Swamp has had quite a year and a half. Before it became the state’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site this summer, conservation groups headed off a mining bid that could have endangered the swamp. 🔎 FREE TO READ: “Folks have feelings about it, sure. Everyone has their own way of expressing them — usually in the most polite way possible.*” People in nearby Folkston sound off on the decision. *A diplomatic statement that clearly conveys some acrimonious drama below the surface? Now that’s a master-class in polite Southern rhetoric. I’m taking notes. The Okefenokee Swamp has had quite a year and a half. Before it became the state’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site this summer, conservation groups headed off a mining bid that could have endangered the swamp. 🔎 FREE TO READ: “Folks have feelings about it, sure. Everyone has their own way of expressing them — usually in the most polite way possible.*” People in nearby Folkston sound off on the decision. *A diplomatic statement that clearly conveys some acrimonious drama below the surface? Now that’s a master-class in polite Southern rhetoric. I’m taking notes.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. ‘SIGNIFICANT WASTE’ IN ICE BUDGET Social Circle issued a statement saying a warehouse purchased by the Department of Homeland Security "could be sold if there are no other federal agencies that express interest in the property." (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Remember those two Georgia warehouses Immigration and Customs Enforcement bought for $200 million? Plans to turn the warehouses into massive prisons for human beings were met with strong local backlash and never manifested.

Now, government investigators have raised questions about ICE’s immigration detention spending in Georgia and elsewhere.

The Government Accountability Office review found that ICE “did not provide any type of cost effectiveness assessment” as it greenlit a nationwide spending surge that included warehouses in the small towns of Social Circle and Oakwood.

An AJC report revealed ICE purchased the Georgia warehouses for much more than their assessed worth.

🔎 FROM JUNE 2026: ICE quietly ends Georgia warehouse plans

The agency bought nine other warehouses across the country in similar fashion, which the GAO described as “a major investment that was implemented rapidly and will likely result in significant waste.”

In 2025, ICE also paid millions in taxpayer dollars to vastly expand an existing detention center in Folkston (a lot happening there), but much of the space has gone unused. ICE is the highest-funded U.S. law enforcement agency. President Donald Trump’s 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act added about $45 billion to the budget for immigrant detention centers. 🔎 READ MORE: What else the report says ELECTION BOARD WINS FIGHT FOR BALLOTS FROM FULTON COUNTY Fulton County officials must give the State Election Board unredacted copies of all 2020 election materials seized by the FBI in January’s elections office raid, a judge has ruled.

The controversial GOP-majority State Election Board has long sought 2020 election materials to investigate false claims of election fraud.

The recent ruling also requires a protective order that restricts who can see the unredacted documents.

Fulton County officials quickly appealed the ruling, saying it would threaten Georgia’s constitutional right to ballot secrecy.

A MOMENT OF ZEN WITH BRAD RAFFENSPERGER Now that he's leaving office, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is speaking more frankly about the Republican Party's future, urging the GOP to "face the brutal truth." (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC) “All I know is what I can control. And I try and work every day of controlling the man in the mirror." Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Raffensperger made his career one for the history books when he refused pressure from Trump to change election numbers in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election. I love political reporter Caleb Groves’ multilayered profile of the longtime Georgia politician, who leaves office in January. In fact, I’ve made it free to read for nonsubscribers. NEWS BITES Will wind ground the balloons in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? Thanksgiving: The most confusing day of the year for New York City birds. Sitting too much can leave your hips stiff. These 5 exercises can help Raise your hand if you have stiff hips! (If your hand isn’t up, you’re lying.)

Georgia Festival of Trees and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend It’s time to go buck wild over light displays and Christkindl Markets. Oh, and … AJC Black Friday Sale Don’t worry, I won’t uncork an emotional monologue about how working at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has refocused my mind on local news, and how that’s radically enriched my perspective of the city and state that have been my home for almost 20 years. I won’t get philosophical about the critical role of local journalism in our entropic information landscape, either. Buuuut … If you’re not an Atlanta Journal-Constitution subscriber yet, now is definitely the time.

Here’s the offer: 🍑 Get one year of the AJC for $19.99 (80% off regular price of 99.99) What do you get? Access to all AJC articles, guides and premium content (like subscriber-only newsletters), plus the AJC app

4 free friends and family subscriptions

10 gift articles a month to share with anyone

Unparalleled journalism on subjects of critical local importance: daycare safety, chemical pollution in waterways, unregulated medical practices and more

Comprehensive Georgia sports coverage at every level of play

You can subtly brag that you subscribe to your local online newspaper, which gets you good points among certain sets. If you’re that sort of person. Ready to take the plunge? Follow the link above.