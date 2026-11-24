AA Weekend Picks Georgia Festival of Trees and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Activities include the Roswell Christkindl Market and Lights of Life at Life University. Share Get inspired by fully decorated Christmas trees and enjoy entertainment, gift shops, rides on the Pink Pig and more at the Georgia Festival of Trees through Sunday, Nov. 29. (Courtesy of Georgia Festival of Trees)

AJC By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL 6 minutes ago

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes the Light Park, where visitors can walk through millions of lights at Gwinnett Field, play games and more. And with all the holiday hustle and bustle, Meditation in the Gardens offers a chance to unwind. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend. Georgia Festival of Trees The Georgia Festival of Trees includes fully decorated Christmas trees, entertainment, children’s activities, boutique gift shops, sugar cookie decorating, rides on the Pink Pig trackless train and more. Proceeds from the festival benefit Street Grace, an organization that fights to end human trafficking and support survivors.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Continuing through Nov. 29. Admission starts at $20.60, free for ages 3 and under. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Roswell Christkindl Market Shop at the festive Christkindl Market for gifts and food, warm up with traditional German homemade mulled wine and have pictures taken with Santa. See website for full schedule. Continuing through Wednesday, Dec. 23. Free admission. Bulloch Hall, 180 Bulloch Ave., Roswell. The Light Park - Gwinnett Walk through millions of lights at The Light Park and enjoy festive food and drink, rides, games, a holiday market and more.

6-10 p.m. (last entry 9:30 p.m.) Friday-Saturday; 6-9 p.m. (last entry 8:30 p.m.) Sunday-Thursday. Continuing through Jan. 3. $15 and up. Gwinnett Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville.

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue offers an in-person interactive quest to battle mobs and save villagers as it continues through Jan. 31. (Courtesy of Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue) Take part in an in-person, immersive, interactive Minecraft quest and journey through its multiple biomes to collect resources, craft items, battle mobs and help save villagers. Continuing through Jan. 31 (closed Tuesdays). Starting at $32; family packs (3-10 tickets) are $28 each. Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. Rush: ‘Fifty Something’ Canadian rock band Rush celebrates more than 50 years of music as their “Fifty Something” tour stops at State Farm Arena. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 27. $186.55 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., Atlanta. Related Story 20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in November October 30, 2026 Lights of Life Over one million sparkling lights, carnival rides and more come to Life University’s campus for Lights of Life on Thursday, Nov. 26-Thursday, Dec. 31. (Courtesy of Life University) Life University’s campus is transformed into a winter wonderland for Lights of Life with more than 1 million sparkling lights, whimsical displays, illuminated tunnels and attractions like carnival rides, train rides, a petting zoo and sweet treats from vendors.

Sunset (approximately 5:30 p.m.) until around 9-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26-Thursday, Dec. 31. Cars/trucks $15, buses $30. Life University Campus, 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta. Celebrate Christmas with John Berry John Berry brings his 30th anniversary Christmas Tour to the Eagle Theatre for an evening of festive music and Christmas classics. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. $64.99. Eagle Theatre, 5029 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. Roswell Holiday Expo The Roswell Holiday Expo brings two days of shopping, food, Santa, a Kids’ Zone and the chance to meet local home improvement professionals and explore ideas for your next project. 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Free admission and parking. Mimms Museum of Technology & Art, 5000 Commerce Parkway, Roswell.

Meditation in the Gardens Explore different meditation styles in the natural environment at Smith-Gilbert Gardens as you learn how to navigate your life with greater awareness, presence and appreciation. 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. $15, pre-registration required. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Rd., Kennesaw. Holiday Vintique Market Shop for “vintique” treasures and enjoy food and music at the Holiday Vintique Market in Stone Mountain. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Village Lawn, 5326 Manor Dr., Stone Mountain. Small Supports Small: Wine Micro-Producers On Small Business Saturday, the Oenophile Institute hosts a tasting class dedicated to wine producers who make a few thousand cases a year or fewer. 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. $50. The Oenophile Institute, 1295 W. Spring St., Smyrna.

Tree Lighting at The Battery The Battery Atlanta features entertainment and activities including a tree lighting and a showing of “The Grinch” on Saturday, Nov. 28. (Courtesy of The Battery Atlanta) The Battery Atlanta’s festive evening kicks off with DJ Jammin’ John, a performance by the A-Town A-List band and more entertainment. Guests can decorate their own ornaments and enjoy special giveaways before the tree lighting. The night concludes with an outdoor showing of “The Grinch.” 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Free admission. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. Professor Brian Cox Professor Brian Cox, known for his many landmark science programs, has collaborated with scientists, musicians, filmmakers and graphic artists to create a live show that celebrates the intricacy of the universe and explores the laws of nature that sculpted it. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. $65.45 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.