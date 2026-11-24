Georgia Festival of Trees and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Activities include the Roswell Christkindl Market and Lights of Life at Life University.
AJC
By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL
Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes the Light Park, where visitors can walk through millions of lights at Gwinnett Field, play games and more. And with all the holiday hustle and bustle, Meditation in the Gardens offers a chance to unwind. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend.
Georgia Festival of Trees
The Georgia Festival of Trees includes fully decorated Christmas trees, entertainment, children’s activities, boutique gift shops, sugar cookie decorating, rides on the Pink Pig trackless train and more. Proceeds from the festival benefit Street Grace, an organization that fights to end human trafficking and support survivors.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Continuing through Nov. 29. Admission starts at $20.60, free for ages 3 and under. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.
Roswell Christkindl Market
Shop at the festive Christkindl Market for gifts and food, warm up with traditional German homemade mulled wine and have pictures taken with Santa.
See website for full schedule. Continuing through Wednesday, Dec. 23. Free admission. Bulloch Hall, 180 Bulloch Ave., Roswell.
The Light Park - Gwinnett
Walk through millions of lights at The Light Park and enjoy festive food and drink, rides, games, a holiday market and more.
Life University’s campus is transformed into a winter wonderland for Lights of Life with more than 1 million sparkling lights, whimsical displays, illuminated tunnels and attractions like carnival rides, train rides, a petting zoo and sweet treats from vendors.
Sunset (approximately 5:30 p.m.) until around 9-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26-Thursday, Dec. 31. Cars/trucks $15, buses $30. Life University Campus, 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta.
Celebrate Christmas with John Berry
John Berry brings his 30th anniversary Christmas Tour to the Eagle Theatre for an evening of festive music and Christmas classics.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Village Lawn, 5326 Manor Dr., Stone Mountain.
Small Supports Small: Wine Micro-Producers
On Small Business Saturday, the Oenophile Institute hosts a tasting class dedicated to wine producers who make a few thousand cases a year or fewer.
1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. $50. The Oenophile Institute, 1295 W. Spring St., Smyrna.
Tree Lighting at The Battery
The Battery Atlanta’s festive evening kicks off with DJ Jammin’ John, a performance by the A-Town A-List band and more entertainment. Guests can decorate their own ornaments and enjoy special giveaways before the tree lighting. The night concludes with an outdoor showing of “The Grinch.”
5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Free admission. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.
Professor Brian Cox
Professor Brian Cox, known for his many landmark science programs, has collaborated with scientists, musicians, filmmakers and graphic artists to create a live show that celebrates the intricacy of the universe and explores the laws of nature that sculpted it.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. $65.45 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.
Movies at the Strand: ‘Sound of Music’ Sing- Along
Watch the classic “The Sound of Music” and sing along to favorites including “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things” and “Edelweiss.”
3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. $15.44. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta.
Merry Mighty Mo and More!
Have fun at this night of holiday cheer with free photos with Santa, sing-alongs with the Fox Theatre’s Mighty Mo organ, a performance by Michelle Malone and the Hot Toddies and a viewing of the holiday family movie “Emmett Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas.” Guests are encouraged to bring socks to support City of Refuge.
4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. Free, but tickets should be reserved in advance. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.